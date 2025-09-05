Why Epstein Victims Can't Just Reveal THE LIST -- And How We Could Get It Anyway!

This week we got one of the most hopeful bits of news yet about this Jeffrey Epstein scandal… but there’s a pretty big hurdle to clear still.

The Donald Trump administration may be content to bury the Epstein files forever, with the President personally calling the whole thing “a Democrat hoax”… But the victims won’t go away!

Several women who were abused and trafficked by Epstein in the ’90s and 2000s came to Capitol Hill on Wednesday and spoke out. And in one of the bravest, most badass moves we’ve seen, they announced they were putting together their own Epstein list! Accuser Lisa Phillips declared:

“And let me announce now: Several of us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list of names. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them. Now together as survivors we will confidentially compile the names we all know were regularly in the Epstein world. And it will be done by survivors and for survivors. No one else is involved.”

Hell yeah!

Many asked why they aren’t just saying the names right there. We mean, they did mention Trump and Bill Clinton by name as being part of Epstein’s circle… but they didn’t make accusations against anyone other than Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Why??

Related: Trump Nightmare! Ghislaine Maxwell Said Some Of Epstein’s Pals ‘Are In Your Cabinet’!

Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie, the Republican Congressman who is leading the charge with his Democratic counterpart Ro Khanna from California, explained just that to folks on the internet. Taking to his X (Twitter) account, he wrote:

“Survivors at our press conference announced they are privately compiling their own Epstein list. They would be sued into homelessness for naming names…”

Yeah, we’ve already seen some of them threatened with lawsuits before. Even if they filed lawsuits, they’d still face legal action in retaliation. Alan Dershowitz actually did countersue Virginia Roberts Giuffre. All the accused probably have really powerful, expensive legal teams. It’s a huge obstacle.

However, Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene give no effs when it comes to something this morally clear — and they have a certain protection that could allow them to announce the list publicly! He continued…

“…but @RepMTG and I are willing to name names in the House of Representatives under Constitutional ‘speech or debate’ immunity.”

That’s amazing! We could actually get this thing out this way! It wouldn’t give us the files with all the evidence and accusations that are already on record… But it would be something. And hey, if just SIX Republicans join all the Democrats in the House, they could force the DOJ to reveal all of it!

Someone asked why accusing the men of crimes opened them up to lawsuits at all — wondering why they couldn’t just press charges against the men for what they did. Massie pointed out the sad reality:

“Individuals can’t file criminal charges. That would be up to the government, who already has these names, and has already failed to file charges.”

Damn. Not only have they failed to file charges, Trump’s DOJ and FBI made clear they had no intention of ever doing so. That’s what got this renewed fervor going in the first place!

But hey, at least someone in Congress has a backbone!

[Image via Johnny Louis/MEGA/WENN/Florida Department of Law Enforcement.]