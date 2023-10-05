Donald Trump Drops Off Forbes Richest Person List -- And This HUGE Business Failure Is The Reason Why!

Pull yourself up by your bootstraps, Donald Trump!

The former President has fallen off the Forbes 400 list that tracks the 400 richest people in the US. And while normally we wouldn’t care what a businessperson’s net worth is, with Trump, it matters — because he never shuts up about it!

According to Forbes in a release published on Tuesday afternoon, the Apprentice star’s net worth is approximately $2.6 billion. That’s still a TON of money, obviously. But it’s a big drop from his past net worth of $3.2 billion, which had earned him a place on the 2022 richest-person list. Now, in 2023, his big drop in business value corresponds with a drop OFF the richest list. See ya, Donald!

Per the financial outlet’s reporting, the reason Trump dropped off the list is simple: it’s the complete failure of Truth Social. The social media service has predicted it would pick up more than 40 million users by the end of 2023, but as of early October, it has a paltry 6+ million users on its platform. That’s less than one percent of the people who use X (Twitter). The outlet coldly noted:

“If Trump’s platform were thriving, he would probably have no trouble finding alternate financing. But it’s not, and there is little reason to be optimistic about Truth Social’s future.”

Oof…

But Truth Social isn’t the only albatross around Trump’s neck. His real estate holdings have also decreased in value. Forbes pegs his office building value losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars in 2023. And as for why this is newsworthy? Well, the outlet explained it succinctly:

“[The Forbes 400] is an annual measurement that Trump has obsessed over for decades, relentlessly lying to reporters to try to vault himself higher on the list.”

And now he’s off it. We’re playing the world’s smallest violin for him…

