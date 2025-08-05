Donald Trump Gave Prince Andrew 'A List Of Masseuses' After Gross Convo, Claims Book

The most shocking thing about the new Prince Andrew book just may turn out to be how bad it looks for Donald Trump!

What do the two men even have in common? Well, they were both pals with Jeffrey Epstein — and both have come off looking guilty as hell when trying to answer questions about that relationship!

But how much did they actually interact? Away from their mutual friend?

Royal historian Andrew Lownie‘s new biography of Andrew, entitled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, exposes more bad behavior on the part of the King’s brother than we’d ever heard before. We already knew he was buddies with Epstein. But according to the author’s reporting, the infamous billionaire pedo said of Andrew:

“We are both serial sex addicts. He’s the only person I have met who is more obsessed with p***y than me. From the reports I’ve got back from the women we’ve shared, he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom. He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me – and I’m the king of kink!”

“From the reports I’ve got back from the women we’ve shared.” Out of context that might have sounded like some party gals sharing salacious pillow talk. But considering Epstein was a sex trafficker — who was specifically accused of farming out young girls to powerful men to get dirt on them? That’s a pretty damning quote! He may as well have printed Andy a t-shirt that reads:

I had sex with teens trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and all I got was this lousy t-shirt

There’s plenty about Andrew’s activities in the book. Investigative journalist Ian Halperin said “Randy Andy” had “shagged porn stars, actresses, models, athletes, politicians, and bartenders at clubs.” There was even a 20-year-old model who claimed he whisked her away to an island in the 1980s and “used me for a few days, so he could live his wildest fantasies.” It’s a LOT.

Related: Trump Was Accused Of Tying 13-Year-Old Girl To Bed & Raping Her At Epstein’s Apartment

But we aren’t here to put the Duke on trial. He already lost that battle on his infamous BBC interview. When he went on TV and actually tried to fight the accusations, it became clear to most watching at home that he was like a guilty child trying to talk his way out of a lie.

Well, Andrew was peas in a pod with Epstein — so of course he and Trump crossed paths. Back in 2000, per the author, the Prince and the future POTUS both attended Heidi Klum‘s annual Halloween party, after which Trump said of the guy:

“Andrew’s not pretentious. He’s a lot of fun to be with.”

“A lot of fun to be with”… Where have we heard Trump say that before? Oh, right, in that 2002 New York magazine profile on Epstein. Trump infamously told the mag:

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

We guess all three have a lot in common. And one thing in particular. Lownie writes in the book, per a DailyMail.com excerpt:

“Shortly afterwards, and clearly good friends, Trump and Andrew were overheard at an event to discuss Trump’s plans for a golfing complex in Scotland, talking entirely about ‘p***y,’ with the American producing a list of masseuses for the prince.”

A LIST OF MASSEUSES??

Not a great masseuse to get that one neck pain taken care of, mind you, a whole list. It’s already a little on the sketchy side. But the context makes it SO much worse!

First off, think about what they’re talking about! The conversation wasn’t about sciatica or a golf injury. It was about sex. And out comes a list of “masseuses.” What kind of masseuses are we talking about? It wouldn’t take the Baltimore Ravens‘ kicker to get that one through the goalposts. Seems pretty obvious to us!

And here’s where the context gets worse and things really come into focus…

Trump said last week that he knew Jeffrey Epstein was taking girls from Mar-a-Lago. He gets a lot more vague and wishy-washy when asked if he knew exactly what the girls were taken for. He acts like they were just poached employees.

But we know from Virginia Giuffre that Epstein and his gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell recruited her from being a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago to becoming an on-call masseuse. Despite her being just 16 years old and having no massage training or experience yet. This was how they pulled her into their underage sex trafficking ring. As a “masseuse.” And the very next year, according to Giuffre, they trafficked the teen to Prince Andrew. Her case against him has always been pretty good — she even has a photo with him and Maxwell.

And Trump admitted specifically to knowing that Epstein “stole” young Virginia from the Mar-a-Lago spa. So here we are. Even if Trump says he just thought Epstein was recruiting underage girls from his club as “masseuses” it still sounds sketchy as hell, doesn’t it? Especially in light of this list he slipped to Randy Andy? In or just after 2000, the same year she got taken? Are we talking masseuses like Virginia was?? We know it was right around the time she says she was trafficked to him.

Oh, one more thing. When Trump’s FBI and DOJ announced they were going to forget all the Epstein stuff last month? They also said they’re dropping the investigation into Prince Andrew. Convenient, eh?

[Image via BBC/MEGA/WENN.]