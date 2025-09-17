Donald Trump Protesters Remind Everyone Of Jeffrey Epstein Ties In WILD Windsor Castle Pranks -- Leading To 4 Arrests Already!

Here in the US, Donald Trump‘s efforts to distract from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal are working a little too well. The mainstream media seem not to be all that interested in investigating the most disturbing political scandal in American history.

But in the UK, the push for truth is going strong!

Protesters decided they didn’t want Trump to forget about the pedophile-shaped albatross around his neck when he came for a state visit this week. So on Tuesday they projected images of the relationship onto the tower at Windsor Castle! There were pics of Trump with Epstein, of his suggestive letter, of Prince Andrew — which has to be the closest he’s been seen to getting inside Windsor in months.

Here in the US we used to call such an act “civil disobedience.” We don’t know if they have that notion over there in jolly ol’ England. But suffice to say they weren’t amused by the stunt.

Per a press release from the Thames Valley police, “four men were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following a public stunt in Windsor.” They described the *criminals* in Wednesday’s notice as “a 60-year-old man from East Sussex, a 36-year-old man from London, a 37-year-old man from Kent and a 50-year-old man from London.”

Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker said in a statement:

“We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously. Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection and four people have been arrested. We are conducting a thorough investigation with our partners into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

As of now, the men “remain in police custody.” But they’re far from the only protesters — nor the most creative!

In addition to the troves of citizens who came out to show their defiance of the American president and his corrupt regime, there was also a giant printout of a Trump and Epstein photo unfurled on the lawn outside the castle…

A van parked with a photo of the POTUS and his billionaire sex trafficker pal…

A plaque quietly placed on a bench at Trump’s Scotland golf course “in loving memory of Jeffrey Epstein”…

Bus ads…

And maybe our favorite, commemorative plates and mugs snuck into the Windsor gift shop!

Considering these people aren’t doing any damage to any of this property, nor even displaying anything vulgar? Well, you know what we mean, no naughty words! But considering all that, we’re kind of annoyed anyone has been arrested at all! All they’re guilty of is embarrassing some very important people with the truth, right?

What do YOU think of these pranks??

[Image via ITV/YouTube.]