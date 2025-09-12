Who Is In The Epstein Birthday Book -- And What Did They Write??

This is the biggest piece of the Jeffrey Epstein puzzle we’ve gotten in years. But who all is in the already infamous Epstein Birthday book?

We’ve known the tome was bound by Ghislaine Maxwell for the billionaire’s 50th birthday, a collection of the well-wishes of many of his friends and colleagues. We didn’t know until it came out just how many of those missives were actually pedophile-themed! Seriously, if you assumed it was some deep, dark secret he was hiding, nope! Almost every message we’ve seen had some winking reference to young women or girls… and one to just straight up purchasing women! We mean, just look at this horror show!

“what a great country!” Is this depicting Epstein grooming young children? This is haunting. pic.twitter.com/LWJy3F3eN6 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 9, 2025

Page 112 of Epstein’s birthday book shows what appear to be photographs of a pajama-clad child. People were friends with this man. It was all out in the open. pic.twitter.com/InkR5LU9ov — Amelie Sutton (@eastouest) September 9, 2025

There is a whole section of Epstein’s Birthday book labeled “Children,” with photographs of a very young girl posing and what appears to letters in a child’s handwriting. pic.twitter.com/DaRWsVCi6o — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) September 9, 2025

Ick…

Unfortunately a lot of the names were redacted or have not yet been identified. But not all! Here are the most famous and powerful people in the book… (Make sure to read the last one, it’s a doozy!)

Ghislaine Maxwell

This probably goes without saying. But in addition to putting the book together, Epstein’s girlfriend/trafficking accomplice also wrote him a little note. The reason we’re even including? She explains the point behind making the book:

“Jeffrey, The idea behind this book was simply to gather stories and old photographs to jog your memory about places people and different events. Some of the letters will definitely achieve their intended goal — some well … you will have to read them to see for yourself. I know you will enjoy looking through the book and I hope you will derive as much pleasure looking through it as I did putting it together for you. Happy Happy Birthday, Love Ghislaine

For him to remember “different events” huh? And nearly all stuff about young girls…

Donald Trump

Obviously Donald Trump is the reason we even know this thing exists. The Wall Street Journal was the first to reveal the existence of his note to Epstein, describing a “bawdy” note surrounded by a drawing a of a nude woman. This is the text:

Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything. Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is. Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is. Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it. Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you. Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.

Creepy enough stuff to send to an underage sex trafficker — “We have certain things in common,” “Enigmas never age,” “another wonderful secret.” It just all feels like it’s hinting at something.

And then there’s the actual drawing, as revealed this week. A great many folks who read the WSJ description were shocked to see a figure that looks a bit less developed than a full-grown woman…

So creepy! Even worse than anyone thought! No wonder he’s been trying to sue the Journal over this! Of course, he’d have a tougher time suing the House of Representatives, whose Oversight Committee subpoenaed the book from the Epstein estate.

Joel Pashcow

We’d never heard this name either. But The New York Times says this came from him. It’s maybe the second worst thing for Trump in the book — a joke about him buying a “girl” from Epstein. Yeah. Jokes about sex trafficking, only with an actual underage sex trafficker.

The caption under the photo of Epstein with an oversized novelty check from Trump says:

“Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women! Sells ‘fully depreciated’ [name redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500. Showed early ‘people skills’ too. Even though I handled the deal I didn’t get any of the money or the girl!”

As the White House Press Secretary pointed out, the Trump signature looks nothing like his actual signature, but of course… it doesn’t look like a real check either. The point is the content of the joke between guys.

So who is Pashcow? We have no idea, apart from some New York real estate guy who has a membership at Mar-a-Lago.

Les Wexner

Les Wexner was the CEO of Victoria’s Secret. He sent one of the bawdier notes, writing:

“I wanted to get you what you want… so here it is…”

And it was just a drawing of boobs. Like a novelty greeting card.

Wexner paid Epstein tens of millions as a client from the ’80s to the 2000s. He has said he cut ties with him in 2007, when he heard about the initial trafficking arrest in Florida. He added that afterward he learned Epstein “had misappropriated vast sums of money from me and my family.”

Alan Dershowitz

The famed attorney helped alleged wife-murderers like Claus von Bülow and OJ Simpson go free before working with Epstein. He’s a huge deal in the world of the law. But in addition to being on the Dream Team, he’s also part of the very exclusive club of Epstein associates who have actually been accused of some wrongdoing.

Vocal Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre identified him along with Prince Andrew in her lawsuits. However, after years of legal battling, she retracted her claim against him in 2022, saying:

“I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz.”

We DO know now that he contributed to the book. Allegedly, we guess? He says he doesn’t recall sending in a note for Jeff the New York financier’s birthday.

The letter credited to him is a mockup of an article from Vanity Fair — which he renamed Vanity Unfair. He said he got the magazine to change its focus from him to Bill Clinton:

“Dear Jeffrey, As a birthday gift to you, I managed to obtain an early version of the Vanity Unfair article. I talked them into changing focus from you to Bill Clinton, as you will see from the enclosed excerpt. Happy birthday and best regards.”

The headline of Dersh’s parody? “Who Was That Man With Epstein?” He allegedly wrote:

“What was he doing flying to Africa with an obscure former politician from Hope, Arkansas? Who is that politician and why would Epstein have picked him for the coveted seat on his private jet. Vanity Unfair was determined to get to the bottom of this mystery man and to reveal the story behind the story.”

He also did a little photoshopped cover, changing everything to Epstein:

Bill Clinton

Speaking of Clinton, the other POTUS didn’t include any drawings, just a little note:

“It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends.”

Referencing the “childlike curiosity” of a pedophile is sketchy as hell! Maybe not as winking as Trump’s “certain things in common” statement, but in this context? Surrounded by photos of children, drawings of Epstein with little girls? Pretty gross.

Leon Black

Leon Black, the former CEO of Apollo Global Management, was a client of Epstein’s. An investigation by his former company found he gave Epstein $150 million between 2012 and 2017.

He wrote Epstein a little poem with lines about how much he saved him in taxes:

“Green eyeshades, schemes and plans, a unique tax strategy”

But also apparently about women… as expected:

“Blonde, Red or Brunette, spread out geographically / With this net of fish, Jeff’s now ‘The Old Man and The Sea'”

That’s so much double entendre it should come with free shipping.

Bill Elkus

Bill Elkus, founder of venture capital firm Clearstone, knew Epstein for many years; he was a trustee for the J. Epstein Foundation. He wrote about his friend:

“It’s no secret that Jeffrey appreciates beautiful women. But not many people know that he can create them out of thin air.”

Elkus told Business Insider this was in reference to a story in which Epstein hit on a “spectacular tall blonde woman” in a bookstore and ended up taking her home for the weekend. Elkus admitted to “wondering at the time whether Jeffrey somehow arranged the whole episode through some long-distance escort service” but later was provided evidence he hadn’t. He added that this was in 1988, long before the public heard anything about him, and he didn’t think the story was “anything inappropriate”:

“This was a mature woman who was a sales rep, not a young student. I was highlighting his charisma.”

Alan “Ace” Greenberg & James “Jimmy” Cayne

Alan “Ace” Greenberg knew Epstein very early on in his career, as the CEO of Bear Stearns during in the late ’70s and early ’80s. He wrote:

“Working with Jeffrey has been a pleasure, and watching his meteoric success has given me many vicarious thrills.”

Greenberg died in 2014. His widow told BI he never knew Epstein past his time decades ago at the bank — but “would never say no” if asked to write a birthday message for someone.

James “Jimmy” Cayne was also a CEO at Bear Stearns and is also since passed, in 2021. He wished Epstein a happy birthday “from a ‘six’ to another ‘six.'”

Worth noting all of this was in the “Business” section of the book — not “Friends” or *shudder* “Children.”

Nathan Myhrvold

Nathan Myhrvold was the former chief technology officer for Microsoft and current CEO of Intellectual Ventures when he sent his letter for Epstein’s book. Bill Gates‘ longtime colleague told Epstein he “agonized long and hard about what to write” but ended up instead sending multiple photos from an African safari. They showed animals mating, in very graphic detail — such as a clear view of a zebra’s large penis and a monkey’s erect member. He said:

“They seemed more appropriate than anything I could put in words.”

Mort Zuckerman

Billionaire media mogul Mort Zuckerman joked about the press in his missive, teasing his own The New York Daily News got everything about Epstein wrong:

“We found his vital statistics, his birthday (38th), his date of birth (July 11), his country of birth (Lichtenstein), his family life (wife, 3 children), and his profession”

He also included an odd photo of then-president George W. Bush with his face removed, as well as some mock Weekly World News headlines, such as:

“International funny man of history revealed as alien in disguise”

Zuckerman and Epstein tried to buy New York Magazine together in the early 2000s. Huh. New York Magazine in the early 2000s, why does that sound familiar? Oh yeah, that’s where Trump’s infamous quote is from, a profile on Epstein in which he said:

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Lord Peter Mandelson

Lord Peter Mandelson is the UK’s ambassador to the US, sent by their government to work directly with Trump. Here he is in the Oval Office back in May:

But before he was Trump’s guy in the UK, he was yet another Epstein pal. He wrote about the billionaire sex trafficker like he was describing Gatsby, as he gushed — paired with photos:

“Once upon a time, an interesting, sharp-witted man they call ‘mysterious’ parachuted into my life… You would spend many hours just waiting for him to show up. And often, no sooner were you getting used to having him around, you would suddenly be alone… again. Leaving you with some ‘interesting’ friends to entertain you instead.”

That last line is so much worse when paired with its pic:

Yeah. It really seems like he’s talking about hanging out on Epstein’s island with girls, right?? Even moreso with this one following it…

“Yum yum”? On a photo of Pedophile Island?? Ick.

He ended his glowing letter by saying about this man, “wherever he is in the world, he remains my best pal!”

Pretty telling, right?

The truly interesting thing about Mandelson? He’s the first man we know of to actually face consequences from this book coming out!

Mandelson brushed off the renewed interest in his past friendship with the late sex trafficker, with a spokesperson telling the BBC:

“Lord Mandelson has long been clear that he very much regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein. We’re focused obviously on our relationship with the US, with President Trump coming for an unprecedented second state visit next week to build on the progress we’ve already made.”

He maintained on Tuesday that PM Keir Starmer still had full confidence in him. He did not. On Thursday, Starmer fired Mandelson over his links to Epstein — right before Trump’s visit next week.

This wasn’t just about the book though. Newly released emails showed Mandelson had NOT distanced himself from Epstein over his sex trafficking scandal — and in fact appeared to argue his best pal’s 2008 conviction was “wrongful and should be challenged.” Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty argued to Parliament that the “depth and extent” of Mandelson’s true relationship to Epstein had been hidden, despite a nominally thorough vetting process.

And now an Epstein pal has actually been fired. Why? Is there some accusation of wrongdoing? No. But there doesn’t need to be. Just the association with a monster like this is may not be enough to imprison someone, obviously — but these positions of power? In the public sector? There’s a higher level of scrutiny and a higher standard of moral character.

Or at least there should be. More of this please!

You can see the entire contents of the book, thanks to the House Oversight Committee, HERE.

