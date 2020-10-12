Drake Celebrated Son Adonis’ 3rd Birthday With Adorable Photos Of The ‘Young Stunna’ — Look!

Drake‘s son Adonis is officially one year older!

On Sunday, the 33-year-old rapper celebrated his little man’s 3rd birthday with an adorable set of photos shared to Instagram, and from the looks of it, the toddler was surrounded by family members and plenty of love. Although he used to be quite private about sharing his child on social media, we’re so glad the Toosie Slide artist has opened up a bit more this year because these new pics are just too cute!

Drake led the photo tributes with a father-son shot in which they are all smiles posing next to silver and black party balloons. He captioned it:

“Young stunna”

We see two stunnas in similar ensembles (below) if you ask us!

The proud poppa also shared another candid photo of the pair on his Instagram Story, along with an image of Adonis hugging his grandmother Sandi Graham.

Awww!

The birthday love continued as Adonis’ mom, Sophie Brussaux, uploaded a slideshow of her son on IG, including two pics from when he was first born at the hospital. Her loving caption read:

“Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi ????”

Too cute! Last but not least, Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, also shared a tribute to his grandson on the ‘gram, noting he shares the same birthday as his great-grandmother:

“Happy Birthday to my little pride and joy I love you little guy, you make me very proud to see that you’re the one to carry on the Graham tradition also I would like to wish my darling Mother a Happy Birthday in Heaven”

As you’ll likely recall, the Canadian superstar confirmed the long-rumored news that he fathered a child with Brussaux on his 2018 album Scorpion, just one month after Pusha T exposed the artist’s “secret” child on his diss track The Story of Adidon. Despite the big reveal, the hitmaker offered very few glimpses into his life as a dad up until March of this year when he shared the first-ever photos of his son along with a lengthy message about family.

Two months later in May, the artist reflected on his privacy as a parent during an episode on Lil Wayne‘s show Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music, stating at the time:

“I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket… I just wanted to free myself of that.”

Again, we totally support this decision to go public and it’s nice to see the tot appears to be growing up happy and healthy! Here’s to many more years, Adonis!

