SZA Assures Fans Nothing ‘Underage Or Creepy’ Occurred When She Dated Drake At 18 — After The Performer Name Drops Her In A Rap!

Eternal playboy Drake being linked to yet another gorgeous celebrity from his past? Not surprising. The fact that said star might’ve been underage when they dated? Well… that’s bound to turn some heads!

In case you missed it, the 33-year-old Canadian superstar was featured on rappers 21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘s new song, Mr. Right Now which debuted late last week, where he claimed to have dated 29-year-old R&B vocalist SZA 12 years ago. The line goes:

“Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

But the thing is, his claim suggests the starlet was 17 years old and definitely still a minor when their romance went down in 2008. So, WTF is going on here?!

It didn’t take long for fans to catch the lyric and start speculating about the two on social media. Several Twitter users were so shocked by the possibly incriminating assertion, they figured Drizzy just had to be lying about it. They wrote:

“Now why’d drake have to bring sza’s good name out like that ????????.” “Wait stop the music …. Sza and Drake dated in 2008?” “Y’all really believe Drake & Sza dated? are y’all that stupid?”

(Side note: did they forget the Degrassi actor-turned-rapper has reportedly dated Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams, and Rihanna? He is a good looking dude, by their standards at least!)

However, on Sunday the Ctrl singer (born Solána Imani Rowe) hopped online to set the record straight! While she did confirm the two were romantically involved, she corrected Drake’s timeline and assured followers there was absolutely nothing “underage or creepy” about their brief fling. She tweeted:

“So It was actually 2009 lol… in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol. I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm… it’s all love all peace.” “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020

Phew, that’s a relief! For the record, SZA turned 18 on November 8, 2008, so even without her clarification, we guess you could’ve technically given him a pass for the line if they met after that point — but it still doesn’t take away from the initial shock many felt when they heard the line.

The pair of musicians have remained friendly throughout the years, with the Popstar rapper recently sharing support for SZA’s latest music by posting that “Solana is the chefs kiss” on his Instagram Story last month. However, despite the fact that it’s all “love and peace” now, it appears the starlet has now unfollowed Drake on the ‘gram in the wake of his now-viral comment:

Despite his high-profile flings, Drake has not had the best track record and especially when it comes to his behavior with younger women. It made people very uncomfortable when became incredibly friendly with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and started regularly texting her back in 2018, though she later came out and insisted they were just good friends. You would think he’d be a bit more careful with his uh, “rap poetic license” after that uproar died down but alas, here we are!

