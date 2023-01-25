Drew Barrymore Goes Full M3GAN As She Recreates Movie Doll’s Signature Dance -- See Star Allison Williams Reaction HERE!

Is it just us, or was Drew Barrymore a bit robotic in the latest episode of her show??

Fans of the 47-year-old’s talk show were sure in for a treat during Wednesday’s episode! The Scream alum tapped into her horror roots and dressed up as the murderous android, M3GAN, from the hit 2023 horror flick, which released earlier this month. As you’ve likely seen or heard of to some degree, the killer robot doll was made famous for her — unique — dance moves, drumming up over 300 million views on TikTok!

While hosting the film’s star, Allison Williams, Drew just couldn’t help herself from hopping on the trend. In an Instagram video on the daytime talk show’s official page, the mother of two’s co-star, Ross Matthews, asks, “M3GAN?” before Drew breaks into full on dance mode in the same tan dress, striped shirt, white tights, scarf, shoes, and hair as the killer doll. See (below):

Electrifying! Drew continued to stay in character while chatting with Allison, with the star asking:

“Number one rule if you are a true M3GAN is can you run, but on all fours?”

Drew hilariously showed off she indeed could, with Allison calling her, “a natural.” Then, in true horror manner, Drew’s piercing blue robotic contacts “shifted,” making her look all the more unsettling. See the full clip below, and don’t worry — there’s more dancing:

Have YOU seen M3GAN yet, Perezcious readers? Let us know, and share your reaction to Drew’s impression in the comments down below!

