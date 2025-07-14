[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

OMG no! They got Elmo!

In a SHOCKING turn of events on Sunday, hackers targeted the official X (Twitter) account of the beloved Sesame Street character, leaving some absolutely disgusting messages behind on his timeline. A rep for the children’s television puppet show told Variety on Monday:

“The posts have since been deleted, but widely circulated screenshots showed Elmo apparently calling for violence against Jews and calling for the release of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The account has since been secured.”

Thank goodness they got the account back! But what did the usually positive and heartwarming account actually post? Well, screenshots have been going viral — and it’s beyond icky. A few posts in particular were wildly antisemitic, reading:

“Kill all Jews.” “Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F**K JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU’S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE

EXTERMINATED.”

What. The. F**k.

Another post made by the hackers tagged Donald Trump directly, once again referring to the Jeffrey Epstein coverup scandal:

“RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F**KER”

Aside from that, more screenshots show alleged transphobic and homophobic slurs being used on the account. So, so awful. Just nasty behavior, and to do it on an account for Sesame Street of all things?!

You can see some of the alleged screen grabs below, but be warned they are DISTURBING:

Elmo’s official Twitter X account was hacked. pic.twitter.com/4SzxQdiits — ToonHive (@ToonHive) July 14, 2025

All this chaos comes just a week after Elon Musk‘s AI service Grok was in hot water after it started to respond to users with antisemitic language, even allegedly making references to Hitler. The xAI founder excused this with saying he tried his best to make the AI less politically correct, and in doing so, it somehow became insanely racist. He said in a post after the controversy:

“Grok was too compliant to user prompts. Too eager to please and be manipulated, essentially. That is being addressed.”

Too eager to please fascists, racists, and white supremacists??

We’re glad to hear that Sesame Street gained control of Elmo’s account again, but man we miss the Twitter where antisemitic rants weren’t a regular occurrence…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

To learn more about civil rights issues, check out https://www.splcenter.org/.

[Image via Sesame Street/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]