Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Says She’s Broke -- After The Richest Man On Earth Disowned Her

Vivian Jenna Wilson is broke! Well, kinda…

The eldest child of multibillionaire Elon Musk just opened up about her financial situation, and it’s not what you might expect. During an interview with The Cut published on Tuesday, the aspiring model revealed she’s not living lavishly in some beachfront mansion… But instead with three other roommates because it’s “cheaper”! She dished:

“People assume I have a lot of money. I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal.”

Referencing her parents, not just he who she will not name, but also wealthy mom Justine Wilson, she added:

“My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one … is unimaginable degrees of wealthy.”

But the 21-year-old is okay with her current financial status. She told the outlet:

“I don’t have a desire to be superrich.”

She’s perfectly fine meeting all her basic needs and still having a bit of spending money left over in her pocket:

“I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles.”

OK, so clearly she isn’t broke broke! Just, you know, compared to what you’d expect from a billionaire’s kid!

This style of living is in stark contrast to how she was brought up. Vivian told the outlet she “private high school filled with nepo babies” including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple. But things came crashing down in 2022 when Elon infamously disowned her… Because he disapproves of her transition. He insisted on deadnaming and misgendering Vivian, instead claiming his child was dead — “killed by the woke mind virus.”

So, she’s leading a life without him… Which it sounds like she prefers, anyways!

