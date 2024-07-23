Elon Musk Goes Mask Off Bigot -- Misgenders Trans Daughter & Says She’s Dead To Him Because Of 'The Woke Mind Virus'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

If Elon Musk hadn’t revealed his true colors before, he DEFINITELY just did. Forget a dog whistle, this is just a man screaming on his front lawn! Which, you know, happens to be the internet.

The billionaire sat down with right-wing pseudointellectual Dr. Jordan Peterson for a Daily Wire interview on Monday and went OFF on his transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson! He deadnamed her while claiming she was “killed by the woke mind virus.” While talking about the 20-year-old’s transition in 2022, Elon referred to her by her former name — and misgendered her, refusing to accept her transition.

WARNING! The following quotes are truly disturbing and transphobic:

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This is before I had really any understanding of what was going on. We had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [make the change].”

He argued the concept of children transitioning is “incredibly evil” and agreed with Dr. Jordan that “the people that have been promoting this should go to prison.”

JFC.

Later in the interview, the Tesla founder claimed he “lost” his child while doubling down that he was “tricked” into signing off on Vivian’s transition. He added:

“They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke mind virus.”

We should of course point out Vivian is very much alive. Referring to her as “dead” because she’s transitioned is parental abandonment, plain and simple. CLEARLY he wants nothing to do with the young adult. He’s not even pretending to still love his own child and just hate “this sin” like so many of these phobics do. He’s just saying because she’s not what he wanted, she’s dead to him. Truly disgusting.

Elon also seemed to confirm a popular theory that his inability to accept his daughter’s transition was what radicalized him:

“I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress.”

Scary…

But also… Did this one personal event really lead him to buy Twitter just to turn it into a cesspool where Nazis could say the N-word with reckless abandon while people got censored for referring to someone as “cisgender”? If so, we just… can’t wrap our heads around that level of hate.

Watch the full interview clip if you can stomach it (below):

Elon Musk says his child transitioning means they’re “dead” to him. “Killed by the woke mind virus.” This is every LGBT person’s nightmare reaction from their parents to them coming out.

pic.twitter.com/vsAnepkAJA — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) July 22, 2024

Thoughts??

