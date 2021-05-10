Elon Musk Is A Star! Demi Lovato Is Struggling! Bill Gates' Unusual Arrangement! Matthew Perry And... | Perez Hilton

Thoughts on Elon Musk‘s SNL appearance? I share mine and a change on how I view him! Plus, a big development in the Matthew Perry situation with the 19 year old putting their private communications on blast! Would U have been okay with Bill Gates and his ex going on like they did? And more of today’s hottest headlines, including Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, French Montana and the Spice Girls! Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s daily recap videos!