Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Divorcing 'Serial Cheater' Husband After Years Of Rumors!

It seems Emily Ratajkowski has finally gotten wise and is ditching husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Divorce rumors started to spread quickly after Emily was spotted in public without her wedding ring this week. Now a source close to the supermodel has confirmed to Page Six that she is planning to file for the D-word. Mostly because he’s a D-word. The insider spilled to the outlet:

“Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

In case you haven’t heard the rumors, they’ve been going around for YEARS. Literal years. The couple got married in February 2018 after a quickie romance — heck, they only went public two weeks before tying the knot at the courthouse! And no, it wasn’t even a shotgun wedding. The pair didn’t welcome their child Sylvester until March 2021.

But that spontaneity may not have paid off in the long run. Or even in the short run. We’ve been seeing blind items that implied his constant cheating since back in 2019. They were still practically newlyweds, and he was hooking up with other women?! UGH!

And if you’re doing the math, that means he was cheating before gurl even got preggers. And beyond we guess, if she’s learning about new dalliances — thus leading to the divorce! BTW, you may recall that while he was going behind her back, she was having his. Back in 2020 EmRata was trying to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media when she got a rude awakening — her hubby being called out for repeated use of the N-word! BET style director Danielle Prescod alleged he had used the racial slur “repeatedly in my presence”:

“So much so that another black friend was so disgusted she left [the party where he said it]. Another black woman had the same exact experience.”

We guess there was too much evidence out there because he did actually admit wrongdoing in an apology shortly afterward, saying:

“I used a word casually like it was mine to use. It’s not, it never was, and never will be. In the past few years I’ve learned a lot about my privilege as a man and as a white person and about the history of racism in this country.”

Emily stood by his side throughout that controversy. And he was allegedly hooking up with other women the whole time. Brutal.

Sebastian is a film producer who had some success in recent years in the indie world working with the Safdie Brothers on Good Time and Uncut Gems. Successful though not exactly a Hollywood powerhouse. Emily is by far the bigger name of the two. Just if you were wondering how the divorce might play out financially. Though of course if she can prove cheating, that may be a different story…

