Khloé Kardashian Thinks It’s ‘Unforgivable’ Tristan Went Forward With Surrogacy Plans Amid Cheating -- But Still Wants Him ‘Involved As Much As Possible’ With New Baby

Khloé Kardashian is prepared to make it work as co-parents with Tristan Thompson despite everything that has happened between them!

Fans were shocked when news broke on Wednesday that the former couple is expecting a second child together – especially considering that they are not currently together thanks to his paternity scandal (AKA his second cheating scandal). As you know, Tristan came under fire for not only having an affair with personal trainer Maralee Nichols but also fathering a son, Theo, with her while he was still in a relationship with Khloé. She, sadly, learned about the entire scandal with everyone else when the lawsuit between former lovers made headlines.

Just terrible.

Unsurprisingly, The Kardashians star was not too thrilled about that fact. But even more so, a source spilled to Us Weekly on Thursday that she cannot believe Tristan went through with the surrogacy plans while cheating on her and subsequently knowing he was potentially the dad to another kid:

“[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her. There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

When it comes to Khloé’s plans to move forward with the NBA player once the baby arrives, it sounds like nothing will change between the pair! In fact, they have kept all communication between them strictly about coparenting their daughter True Thompson and baby boy:

“Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore. Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

An Entertainment Tonight source even corroborated the statement, revealing that they’ve barely “spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters” – the same month that the paternity scandal was revealed to the whole world.

As for how their co-parenting situation will work? The insider also noted that the Good American founder “will have the baby full time.” She even has everything in altogether at her home for the little one’s arrival soon:

“Khloe has been prepared for the arrival of the new baby for a while. They have a baby room and new clothes and toys. She’s very excited for True to have a sibling and bring another baby into the family!”

Despite the arrangement, another insider for People also said that Khloé is doing everything she can to make sure that Tristan stays “as involved as possible” in raising their new bundle of joy:

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan. Tristan is the dad and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.”

They went on to share that the 38-year-old reality star also does not feel like she is a “single mom” since she has so many people around her to help out:

“She has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky.”

That is true – her momager Kris Jenner literally lives next door, something the Entertainment Tonight insider noted “makes this new arrival even more special” for Koko. And no doubt, her family will continue to stand by her side throughout this new journey!

But how does the Kardashian-Jenner crew feel about the situation? The source claimed that although they are “extremely upset with Tristan” (can’t blame them there), they know “Khloe did everything possible to make it work with him” at the end of the day. They added:

“Khloe is strong and will be fine.”

So true!

No doubt this is a tricky situation to be in, but hopefully, these two can continue to have a solid co-parenting relationship for the sake of their two kids.

