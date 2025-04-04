Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gave Birth! And Her Baby's Name Will Make You SOB!

The Real Slim Shady is a grandpa!
Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade Scott gave birth to her first child with husband Evan McClintock. On Instagram Friday, the 29-year-old revealed she gave birth to her little one three weeks ago! Wow! But she waited until now to announce the happy news — on what was his predicted due date.
Grab your tissues, though, guys! The little boy’s name is…
Elliot Marshall McClintock!
Such a sweet homage to his grandpa, Marshall Mathers. Love it! Hailie wrote in the caption of the post:
“happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e “
See the pics (below):
Aww!!
The podcaster first announced she was expecting in October of 2024. We’re sending HUGE congrats to the happy family! May there be lots of happy times ahead!
