Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gave Birth! And Her Baby's Name Will Make You SOB!

The Real Slim Shady is a grandpa!

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade Scott gave birth to her first child with husband Evan McClintock. On Instagram Friday, the 29-year-old revealed she gave birth to her little one three weeks ago! Wow! But she waited until now to announce the happy news — on what was his predicted due date.

Grab your tissues, though, guys! The little boy’s name is…

Elliot Marshall McClintock!

Such a sweet homage to his grandpa, Marshall Mathers. Love it! Hailie wrote in the caption of the post:

“happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e “

See the pics (below):

Aww!!

The podcaster first announced she was expecting in October of 2024. We’re sending HUGE congrats to the happy family! May there be lots of happy times ahead!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN/Hailie Jade/Instagram]