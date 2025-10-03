Emma Stone Fans IN SHOCK At Her 'Unrecognizable' New Look -- Plastic Surgeon Thinks She Got...

Emma Stone is sporting a new look — and fans have THOUGHTS!

In case you haven’t seen the viral pics going around, the Easy A star shocked her fans during Paris Fashion Week by looking completely “unrecognizable”. She was pictured alongside BLACKPINK‘s Lisa for the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer fashion show. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

We give these looks easy As. ???? LISA and Emma Stone attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer Show for #ParisFashionWeek. (????: Getty) pic.twitter.com/P5GtDtUOMn — E! News (@enews) September 30, 2025

Fans immediately went wild, not recognizing their beloved Emily AT ALL! Across social media, they wrote:

“oh Emma you didn’t need all this. Your still beautiful but man you didn’t need this s**t…” “I thought they were siblings, why does everyone look so much alike these days?” “That plastic surgeon needs jail time tbh” “Emma will be unrecognizable within 10 years” “Where is emma stone?? that’s not emma stone” “literally thought this was ai” “Emma saw Lindsay Lohan’s new face and decided to get it too” “What has Emma done to her face?”

Oof!

But is there truth to this? Or is Emma just going through the natural aging process? Well, if you believe what one plastic surgeon told The US Sun, it sounds like the La La Land star has had more than one procedure done — and it could “help her land younger roles”.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Babak Dadvand theorized, in his expert opinion:

“[Emma] has had a browlift, upper blepharoplasty, and lower eyelid surgery.”

He continued, explaining how these procedures are done so “quietly” and secretively:

“The brow lift can be done endoscopically with small hidden incisions and why I think she had this done is because the shape and position of her eyebrows are more elevated than in older photos. I think she had an upper blepharoplasty as well, this is where they remove excess skin of the upper eyelid. Because in this photo you can see her entire upper eyelid crease where as in older photos her upper eyelid crease is hidden by excess skin.”

As far as the lower eyelid surgery, the doctor — who has never treated Emma himself, was just observing — speculated:

“Finally I feel she had lower eyelid surgery because in these photos that area looks flatter and smoother and in older photos she had fullness (i.e. bags) under her eyes.”

Even if she’s had all this done, though, Dr. Dadvand says the surgeon “performed well” because the actress “looks natural”:

“This should not impact future roles and, in fact, may allow her to do roles of characters several years younger than her actual age. Also, because the work was done well, there should be no negative impact on her face as she continues to age. That being said, gravity and time are undefeated.”

It may look natural to him, but since everyone already knew what Emma looked like before… does it look right to the eyes of fans??

Do U think Emma has had work done, Perezcious readers? Or just time and makeup changes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via Brian To/MEGA/WENN]