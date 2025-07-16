Emmy Nominations -- 2 Snubs & A Surprise!

The 2025 Emmy nominations dropped, and for the most part it’s pretty much what you’d expect. The Bear is still doing well in the comedy categories, but The Studio has taken its crown with a whopping 23 nominations! Severance and The White Lotus are doing great in drama, with The Penguin and Adolescence scooping up all the noms for limited series.

But there were a couple things that stood out to us. Not too many, but here are a couple snubs — and an HBO-sized surprise — that we noticed. Let’s see if you agree…

Snub! – Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss has turned in really superlative work across all six seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale. To not be recognized in the final season? That’s pretty cold. We guess she’ll have to live with her four previous nominations and one win. Which, you know, that’s pretty good we guess.

Surprise! – The Last Of Us Season 2

After The Last Of Us stunned audiences in Season 1, it wasn’t a surprise that the video game adaptation got all the awards love. But after the extremely mixed-to-negative reviews of Season 2? It’s still considered one of the eight best on TV, apparently, scoring another nod for Outstanding Drama Series. Pedro Pascal was nominated once again for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series… despite not being in the majority of the show at all. We mean… lead? Really? He’s in three episodes. And Bella Ramsey, well… Even ignoring the anti-LGBT review-bombing, their arrested performance not clicking as a 5-years-older Ellie was one of the major issues for viewers who felt the show fell off. To us, these both feel like kind of autopilot nominations after that stellar first season.

Snub! — Selena Gomez

Speaking of automatic noms… We guess the Emmys didn’t feel the same way about Selena Gomez! She got nominated last year for Only Murders in the Building, which was a huge validation for the pop star on her move to prioritize acting. Not getting one this year, well… You know what, Steve Martin didn’t get one either, and we’re sure he’s totally secure about it their co-star Martin Short being the only one nominated…

Were there any nominations you were surprised by? Stars or shows you thought got totally snubbed?? Do you WILDLY disagree with ours? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Hulu/HBO/YouTube.]