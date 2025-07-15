The Pitt Star Noah Wyle Breaks Silence On Co-Star's Controversial Firing!

Noah Wyle is speaking out after his The Pitt co-star Tracy Ifeachor was fired!

As we covered, it was confirmed that the actress, who played Dr. Heather Collins in the first season of the surprise hit HBO Max medical drama, will not be in the upcoming second season. It was a big shock to fans, who immediately scoured the internet to figure out what happened. The most concerning thing online sleuths discovered was that The Originals alum appears to be a member of an evangelical mega church in London that has performed “gay exorcisms.” Ew! Awful!

The church also has a strong anti-abortion stance, and since it was revealed during the season that her character had an abortion in her past, some wondered if that caused tensions on set. A theory even developed that Tracy was fired because of the church!

But her rep vehemently denied the accusations in a statement to The Mirror US late last week, claiming she wasn’t fired but simply not written into the new storyline. Which, you know, is kinda the same thing in TV land, but OK… They also made sure to say there’s no way she could be homophobic because she employs a “very gay publicist,” as the rep described themselves. Wow.

The rep also pointed out there was always the chance Dr. Heather Collins could come back as she wasn’t killed off or anything. We mean… sure. It’s possible. Doesn’t mean she has a job this year though.

But what does the show’s lead — and Tracy’s potential onscreen love interest — Noah Wyle, who is also an executive producer and writer on the show, have to say about this!? While celebrating the show’s Emmy nominations, he told Deadline on Tuesday that this was strictly a creative decision, remarking:

“I mean, we’ve all been sort of amused by the speculation about what everybody thinks might be a reason.”

Huh. It’s not like he’s denying the rumors on her behalf — they’re just laughing about it? But the ER alum finished with a much more respectful comment, adding:

“But truthfully, we loved the actress. We enjoyed having her with us very much. She’s gotten really big and we will miss her.”

We wouldn’t expect him to say much more than that… But we do have to say, kind words or not… it was all very past tense. It doesn’t sound to us like they have any intention of ever bringing her back.

What do U think? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via HBO Max]