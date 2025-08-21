How Jennifer Lopez Is Doing ONE YEAR (!!!) After Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is having “the time of her life” one year filing for divorce from Ben Affleck!

365 days can make quite the difference… And for J.Lo, an exceptionally positive one! The On the Floor singer filed for divorce from her ex-husband on August 20 of last year, which happened to mark their two-year wedding anniversary. She may have been in the trenches for a hot minute afterwards, but being the resilient star she is, she’s clawed her way out! And guess, what? Happy Anniversary again already…

Related: Kelly Clarkson Felt Guilty About THIS Amid Ex Brandon Blackstock’s Cancer Battle

On Wednesday, an insider told People the Hustlers star is living her life to the fullest on her Up All Night Tour one year after breaking things off with the A-list actor:

“She’s been having the time of her life this summer. She loved connecting with fans all over the world. The tour was amazing. It’s been a great focus for her. She’s been doing what she really enjoys.”

That’s so great to hear! She needed a win.

The 56-year-old is also looking forward to the October premiere of her new movie musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman — particularly because she filmed it during the height of her tumultuous separation:

“This is the movie she filmed last year in New York when she and Ben were going through a difficult time. She’s come a long way since. She’s very happy and just grateful for her life.”

We’re so happy for her!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]