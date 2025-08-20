Kelly Clarkson Felt Guilty About THIS Amid Ex Brandon Blackstock's Cancer Battle

Kelly Clarkson is grappling with guilt after her ex-husband’s death.

Earlier this month, the American Idol alum’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock tragically died at just 48 years old. We only learned after his passing that he’d been in a secret three-year battle with cancer. And Kelly apparently feels his suffering may have been aggravated by their messy divorce.

As you may recall, the singer filed in 2020 after seven years of marriage. Brandon had served as her talent manager, and Kelly accused him of shady business doings… If you don’t remember, she filed a lawsuit against him for overcharging her on fees for several business deals and pocketing the money. She eventually won her case and Brandon was ordered to pay her back a massive $2.6 million. It was just SO messy.

But now in retrospect, The Voice coach wonders if the heightened stress from legal issues and payouts ended up being detrimental to Brandon’s health. On Tuesday, a source told DailyMail.com:

“Kelly is aware of talk that stress can impact the body and make someone more susceptible to cancer. Although the timing could be purely coincidental, she knows how much tension the divorce and lawsuits put on them.”

The insider continued:

“She doesn’t blame herself but she’s conscious that the double whammy of the divorce and the fact that he had to repay her millions of dollars was very tough on him.”

Poor Kelly… That’s a lot to wrestle with.

A second insider told the outlet:

“The stress that all this brought is not good for anyone’s health. She doesn’t want to harp on about what this might have done for Brandon’s health, but it does cross her mind. And it does make her think that maybe she could of done more, even though that is unrealistic at its core.”

No one could have seen this coming. We’re sure it’s hard NOT to think about what she could have done differently, but Brandon’s death isn’t because of her. Cancer sucks. And one of the worst things about it is that we can’t just prevent it by living happy and healthy lives. Sweet people get cancer, children get cancer. It just happens. And you can’t blame yourself. You just have to live on. And thankfully that seems to be what Kelly is doing.

So for now, she’s diving into motherhood head first to care for River and Remington, the children she shares with Brandon:

“She separated her personal feelings about Brandon after the divorce, and she progressed from there. While it was frustrating to deal with him in divorce, once the cancer came into the situation, she felt bad, it took a toll on her because she had to think of her kids’ feelings and to protect them. Now that he’s gone, she doesn’t feel great. But being there for her kids is helping her to cope with the onslaught of emotions.”

We’re sending so much love their way.

