Ethan Hawke Talks 'Humiliating’ Split From Ex-Wife Uma Thurman! Inside The 'Danger' Of Their 'Summer Camp'-Like Connection

Ouch! Ethan Hawke just got incredibly candid about his romance with Uma Thurman!

In a cover story with GQ UK published on Monday, the actor called his 2004 divorce from Uma “humiliating”! Damn!!! He doesn’t even care what’s been said of him and his ex — he thinks it’s ALL terrible! Ethan explained:

“It’s humiliating. It’s almost humiliating even when they’re saying positive things.”

Brutal!

Related: Taylor & Travis Are Not In ‘The Wedding Planning Phase’ Yet: Report

The outlet noted their entire relationship was a result of Ethan “chasing cinematic enchantment” after meeting Uma on the set of their 1997 film Gattaca. When asked why so many stars fall in love on set, the 54-year-old wondered back, “Have you ever played Spin the Bottle?” He then detailed:

“There’s a certain intimacy to the work that we do. Imaginative intimacy.”

While it might be hard to avoid, he called this kind of love “dangerous,” adding:

“It’s such a high. It feels dangerous and thrilling.”

Don’t tell actors’ spouses that! Oof!

The Black Phone star continued:

“It turns the temperature up in your life. It can be like falling in love at summer camp. It doesn’t have any connection to the dailiness of real life. That’s the danger of it.”

Ethan and Uma certainly fell hard and fast after meeting on set, marrying just one year after meeting and welcoming kids, Maya, 27, and Levon, 23. But by 2003, the husband and wife had separated and their divorce was finalized in 2005. This as Ethan was rumored to be having an affair with their nanny, Ryan Shawhughes. He denied the infidelity… but ended up dating Ryan soon after. They’ve been married since 2008 and share two teenagers together. So, yeah, it was messy AF! But not on Uma’s part…

Despite all this controversy, Uma has always refused to say anything negative about the Dead Poet’s Society alum, telling Parade in 2006:

“I cannot participate in anything critical about my children’s father.”

Very admirable! She elaborated:

“I just need to keep peace. I think it’s fair to say that I haven’t said one mean thing, and I’m not going to start now. It’s terrible for my family.”

But now all these years later, Ethan’s criticizing their romance for no apparent reason?! Ouch!

See more from his cover story (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethan Hawke (@ethanhawke)

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]