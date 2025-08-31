Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Not In ‘The Wedding Planning Phase’ Yet: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be on the road to marriage, but for now they’re just coasting in the slow lane.

Five days after the pop sensation and the three-time Super Bowl champ announced their engagement, we’re hearing that wedding planning isn’t actually quite yet a priority… Because they’re having too much fun celebrating the moment! On Sunday, an insider told People:

“Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet.”

Honestly, we can’t blame ’em. The whole world is celebrating with them! The insider added:

“Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it.”

There’s no doubt it’s going to be one of the most talked about weddings of the century — no matter how soon or far out it will be! So they should take all the time they need to marinate in their milestone engagement!

The insider also noted it’s “been a relief” for the power couple “not having to keep it a secret anymore,” adding “they are glad it is out in the open.” Which lends even more credence to the theory that Travis’ parents Ed and Donna Kelce hinted at their engagement days before the fiancés announced it to the world. We’re sure it’s a major relief that THEY were the ones who got to tell everyone on their own terms!

This all comes after previous reports of how the wedding will shape up… A source told Page Six the nuptials will “be more casual than people think.” A separate source seemed to agree, telling DailyMail.com that Tay and Trav want a smaller, more “traditional” ceremony with just their closest friends and family. So maybe they have a loose idea in mind, but just aren’t quite ready to dive in full force… But when that time DOES come around, Martha Stewart is at their service!

