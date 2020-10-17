Eva Mendes Hints At Hollywood Return In Rare Interview: ‘My Ambition Is Coming Back’

Eva Mendes is opening up about her life in a rare new interview!

Though the 46-year-old has been on an acting hiatus for the last several years since becoming a momma of two, the fascination never ends! From the sound of things, we might be hearing more from Miz Mendes soon, who teased that her acting “ambition is coming back.”

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald while promoting an upcoming event for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, a charity that helped support her cousin’s family during a time of need, she joked about her current home life with partner Ryan Gosling and their two daughters – 6-year-old Esmeralda and 4-year-old Amada:

“Sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests. We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day!”

We love the honesty, LOLz!!

She added (below):

“When we feel like we’re just ‘in it,’ like all parents do during these times, we remind ourselves that these are the good times, because we’re all together and we’re all safe right now.”

ICYMI, the couple has been together for nearly a decade now after first meeting on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines, and have no problems admitting that they’d rather be at home together than out and about. Respect!!

The Hitch star also discussed what it has been like in the past several years away from Hollywood since she became a momma:

“I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children. I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I’m not one of them – and, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it’s even a choice. I’ve been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I’m starting to feel like my ambition is coming back.”

We’d LOVE to see it!!

We doubt she’ll get involved in anything in the near future considering many projects have yet to fully pick back up, but hopefully in the coming years!

[Image via C.Smith/ Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]