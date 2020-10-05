Eva Mendes Claps Back After Fan Says She & Ryan Gosling Should ‘Get Out More’!

Why go out when you can stay in?! And why go for a run on the beach when you can reminisce about a run you took about 15 years ago??

That’s what Eva Mendes is saying right about now! And she doesn’t really care if trolls on social media want her to go outside more, because she’s as happy as can be spending quarantine at home with longtime partner Ryan Gosling!

Related: Eva Admits She’s ‘Grateful’ For Aging! Love Her Outlook On This!

All the hubbub started late Sunday morning, when the notoriously private 46-year-old actress posted a black-and-white photo showing herself running out on the beach, under the sun!

Fun, right? Well as you can see (below), not every picture is quite what it seems:

“Went for a run on the beach this morning,” Mendes noted about her (fake) Sunday routine, before copping to what was really going on:

“No I didn’t. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.”

Ha!

The ol’ switcheroo was unexpected, and it turned out to be funny — Saved by the Bell alum and current on-air host Mario Lopez commented “hahaha respect!” in response — but it’s also a stark reminder about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and how we all should be spending our time in quarantine.

Related: Eva Gets Real — And Super Relatable — About Having ‘Working Mom Guilt’

So in that light, when one follower later commented about how the 39-year-old La La Land actor ought to “get [Eva] out more,” Mendes was right there to shut that down!

The actress replied:

“No thank you, I’m good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

Awww!

Privacy, Please!

Ever the close-knit, quiet couple, Gosling and Mendes have been together for nearly a decade now after first meeting on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines way back in 2012. Of course, the couple also shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4. And with that wonderful family at home and two successful acting careers to buoy them until quarantine is over (whenever that is…), hey, why not stay low-key and be a homebody?!

Especially when Gosling is apparently a Super-Dad! We love it!

BTW, this isn’t the first time Mendes has mentioned the importance of her own personal privacy this year! Back in April, after a different IG commenter asked about her children, the Hitch actress replied (below):

“I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

Gotta respect that!

And we SUPER respect Eva’s commitment to staying away from beaches (and stadiums, and concert halls, and large gatherings, and everything else) while the pandemic rages on. Some celebs ought to take notes for this master class in societal responsibility! Looking at you, Lana Del Rey…

Anyways, what do U make of Eva and Ryan’s notoriously private life, Perezcious readers?! Love to see little glimpses and always nice to know they’re happy, but it’s almost refreshing to see a celeb that doesn’t want to over-share in this day and age, isn’t it?? Just saying! Leaves a little mystery!

And honestly, it comes down to this: if you had Ryan Gosling at home every day, would you ever want to leave the house?! Exactly. Didn’t think so! Ha!!! Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]