Ezra Miller Arrested Again Weeks After Disorderly Conduct Arrest

Ezra Miller has run straight into another legal mess.

According to the AP, The Flash star (who uses they/them pronouns) was arrested on suspicion of assault on Tuesday, weeks after they were cuffed for disorderly conduct.

In a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, officials said the 29-year-old became furious after being asked to leave a get-together at a Hawaii home and threw a chair.

The chair hit a woman in the head, police said, leaving a half-inch (1.3-centimeter) cut on her forehead. She reportedly refused treatment.

Miller was cuffed during a traffic stop and released pending further investigation.

It’s unclear how this arrest will affect an arraignment scheduled for later regarding their arrest last month at a Hawaii karaoke bar, for which they were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after police said Miller grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Per reports, Miller is also set to be arraigned Tuesday in a separate traffic case, where police were allegedly called to a dispute in downtown Hilo last month. Ezra was allegedly uncooperative, refused to leave the area, and obstructed a sidewalk.

We hope they get the help they need.

[Image via Hawaii Police Dept.]