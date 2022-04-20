Got A Tip?

Ezra Miller Arrested Again Weeks After Disorderly Conduct Arrest

Ezra Miller pictured in latest mugshot

Ezra Miller has run straight into another legal mess.

According to the AP, The Flash star (who uses they/them pronouns) was arrested on suspicion of assault on Tuesday, weeks after they were cuffed for disorderly conduct.

In a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, officials said the 29-year-old became furious after being asked to leave a get-together at a Hawaii home and threw a chair.

The chair hit a woman in the head, police said, leaving a half-inch (1.3-centimeter) cut on her forehead. She reportedly refused treatment.

Miller was cuffed during a traffic stop and released pending further investigation.

It’s unclear how this arrest will affect an arraignment scheduled for later regarding their arrest last month at a Hawaii karaoke bar, for which they were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after police said Miller grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Per reports, Miller is also set to be arraigned Tuesday in a separate traffic case, where police were allegedly called to a dispute in downtown Hilo last month. Ezra was allegedly uncooperative, refused to leave the area, and obstructed a sidewalk.

We hope they get the help they need.

[Image via Hawaii Police Dept.]

Apr 19, 2022 17:59pm PDT

