Man Felt ‘Disrespected’ When Random Woman On The Street Refused To Get High With Him -- So He Killed Her

An Iowa man has been found guilty and now faces life in prison after fatally shooting a woman he didn’t even know. And the reason is so senseless…

The Polk County Attorney’s Office shared a statement last week revealing that James Bernard Johnson, 43, was found guilty of first-degree murder nearly nine months after shooting Nikki Loffredo, 42. According to the release, Johnson spotted Loffredo walking in Des Moines early on July 27, 2024. He saw her once again just before 4:00 a.m. near an intersection, and yelled from his GMC Yukon, “come get high.”

According to James, she responded:

“Who are you? Never mind, f**k off.”

Johnson complained he felt “disrespected” by her response… as if that’s not a TOTALLY valid thing to say to a stranger offering you drugs on the street in the wee hours of the morning.

He admitted he then aimed his handgun at her and fired off four rounds, mortally wounding her. Tragically, Nikki, who reportedly worked as a bartender and was walking home after buying food, succumbed to her injuries two days later in a hospital.

Johnson swears it wasn’t his intention to shoot her at all — he instead wanted to fire rounds “at the ground to frighten her,” according to the Attorney’s Office. After realizing what he’d done, he fled the scene. The Des Moines Register reported nearby surveillance and doorbell cameras captured the shocking incident, and Johnson was arrested days later on August 2. After confiscating his cell phone, investigators found texts to his girlfriend admitting he “popped” someone. He admitted to using cocaine and marijuana the day of the shooting despite having previous drug convictions — which also restricted him from owning a firearm btw.

According to the Des Moines Register, during his trial, Prosecutor Levi Grove told the jury:

“[Johnson] was trolling the neighborhood looking for a reason to use that gun.”

Johnson later claimed:

“I never wanted to be responsible for something like that. I feel bad, I feel terrible. I didn’t mean to hurt her, I certainly didn’t mean to kill her.”

What a weak excuse… He took her LIFE for the stupidest reason, and all he has to say is “I didn’t mean to hurt her.” No, you just fired a deadly weapon in her direction. This kind of thing is why women walk around afraid of men. So many of them are fragile little man-babies with hair triggers.

The convict is potentially facing life in prison at his sentencing, which is currently scheduled for June 20.

Our hearts are with Nikki’s loved ones. We hope they continue to see justice served in two months. Rest in peace.

