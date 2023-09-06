Five Teens Dead In Horrific Crash As Car Plunges 50 Feet Off Georgia Freeway

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Five teenagers died in a crash that occurred very early on Labor Day in the Atlanta area.

At about 4:00 a.m. local time on Monday morning, 911 started receiving calls about a grisly multi-car crash on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County, Georgia about 20 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Callers reported multiple cars crashed, and then flew over the edge of a highway ramp that was raised high above freeway lanes below.

When first responders got to the scene, they found five people dead and several more injured. Investigators quickly determined all five killed were in the same car — the one which went over the edge of the on-ramp and plunged to the cement below.

In a statement to the media later on Monday about the tragedy, a Gwinnett County Police Department spokesperson said:

“All the decedents were occupants of the same vehicle, which had gone over the wall of the raised ramp. Next-of-Kin for each of the decedents have been notified. The Gwinnett County Police Department has learned at least 3 of the deceased were students at Lakeside High School in Dekalb County.”

That tragic detail about three of the five teens dead having attended Lakeside High School together was later confirmed by 11 Alive and other media outlets. Per multiple reports, the five dead youths were identified as Abner Santana, 19, Hung Nguyen, 18, Coral Lorenzo, 17, Katy Gaitan, 17, and Ashley Gaitan, 16.

When asked by WSB-TV about the specifics of the crash, Police Corporal Christian D’Allaird said the car and at least one other vehicle collided on a flyover ramp high above I-85. Then, the teens’ car somehow left that lane and plunged down.

Corporal D’Allaird said:

“I’d say it was about a 50-foot drop. As to what factors went into why the vehicle went over the wall, we don’t know that yet.”

Such a terrible tragedy.

We send our condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those teens taken far too soon.

R.I.P.

