Bob Barker's Cause Of Death Revealed

We now know what caused Bob Barker‘s death.

Of course, the 99-year-old Price Is Right host passed away peacefully at his home back in late August. He had been suffering from a variety of health issues in recent years, as is normal for someone at his age. But according to a new report, his death was caused by one specific thing: Alzheimer’s disease.

On Tuesday afternoon, TMZ revealed that Barker’s death certificate states Alzheimer’s to be the cause of death in his case. It’s notable, even at his age, because it was a disease he had not previously addressed publicly. However, per that news outlet, docs claim Barker’s death came “years” after Alzheimer’s began to advance in his body.

The daytime TV host had plenty of other health battles throughout his life, including skin cancer, injuries related to several falls, and two hospitalizations for back issues in 2018. And at 99, his body had obviously been through a lot. His career had achieved a lot, too, though. What a life he lived!

We continue to send our condolences to Bob’s family, friends, loved ones, and Price Is Right fans following his passing.

[Image via Dimitri Halkidis/WENN]