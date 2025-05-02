Got A Tip?

Dolly Parton Chokes Up Talking About Late Husband Carl Dean In First TV Interview Since He Passed

Poor Dolly Parton

In her first television interview since the sad passing of her husband Carl Dean, the country icon got a little choked up when the subject was brought up. While chatting with Savannah Guthrie on The Today Show on Friday, she said:

“Oh, you know what, I get very emotional when people bring it up. But we were together 60 years. I’ve loved him since I was 18 years old.”

An incredible love story!

She got a little teary as she went on to say she will “always miss him” and “always love him”:

“It’s a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits. I’ll do fine, and I’m very involved in my work and that’s been the best thing that could happen to me. But I’ll always miss him, of course, and always love him.”

Dolly and Carl were married for 58 years before his death at 82 this March. We can’t imagine how much of an adjustment it’s really been!

The If You Hadn’t Been There singer wrapped up by saying:

“He was a great partner to me … I’m so thankful. I’ve gotten so many cards, letters, flowers, from all over the world. I had no idea Carl Dean was so famous.”

Aww…

See the clip for yourself (below):

We continue to send so much love and light to Dolly as she adjusts to this heartbreaking loss.

