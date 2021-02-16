Florida Man Allegedly Stole Girlfriend's Ring -- To Propose To Another Woman!

This is one hell of a Florida Man story…

A Florida man named Joseph L. Davis is accused of proposing to a woman using an engagement ring and wedding band… that he allegedly stole from another woman he was dating. Ummm!!!

And now, to make matters even worse, Davis is currently at large and on the run, wanted by Florida authorities on those theft charges! WTF?!

According to a release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Davis — who has also reportedly used the names “Joe Brown” and “Marcus Brown” as aliases — is currently on the run and doing his best to avoid the county’s theft collar.

Per the release, things started when Davis’ girlfriend apparently discovered he was engaged to someone else. Things quickly got worse for the poor woman when she found the other fiancée’s page on Facebook and noticed the woman was wearing a wedding band and engagement ring that were both identical to ones she had been given from a previous marriage!

You can guess what happened next: when the first girlfriend checked her jewelry box, she reportedly discovered both of her aforementioned rings — along with multiple other pieces of jewelry — were gone!!! The cops says the entire value of the missing jewelry pieces comes out to be a little over $6,000.

As the women began to communicate, the first was luckily able to get some of her belongings back. And with both women cutting their relationships with Davis, they began to both cooperate with authorities. Much of the missing jewelry could not be located, though, and Davis (and his aliases) disappeared into thin air as cops started to sniff around!

Both women say they met Davis on the dating app OKCupid. Neither one knew his real name, as each had been given an alias during their relationships. Authorities were only eventually able to identify Davis without a doubt after one fiancée remembered the name and address of a niece the man mentioned he had living in North Carolina.

Florida cops looked up the niece and determined she was a real person. Then she provided pics of Davis that the authorities were able to match up definitively (see above!), and confirm who exactly had been allegedly swindling the two women. Wow!

Now, cops confirm the real Davis has a criminal record in both Oregon and North Carolina, in addition to these new charges he faces in Florida. In Oregon, he’s wanted in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash causing injuries. Yikes!!

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office continues actively looking for Davis; further information about how to contact the detectives can be found HERE for those who may recognize him, or know of his whereabouts. Judging by his past criminal record and old allegations against him, it’s pretty clear Davis has traveled the country before, so it’s at least theoretically possible that he could be anywhere right now, ya know?! Crazy!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? What is your reaction to this crazy two girlfriend/fiancée scam??

Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)…

