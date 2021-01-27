Kelly Clarkson's Estranged Husband Denies Defrauding Her Of Millions In New Legal Filing!

Kelly Clarkson‘s battle against her ex Brandon Blackstock is raging on…

As we previously reported, the American Idol alum claimed her estranged husband defrauded her out of millions of dollars through his talent agency Starstruck Management Group (run by his father Narvel Blackstock). This was after the company sued the star for $1.4 million in unpaid commissions! Yeah, that’s pretty YIKES to us!

For those who may not remember, her claims to the California Labor Commission included how she was swindled by her ex, and now-former personal manager, over exorbitant fees AND how Brandon didn’t even have a license to work as a talent agent.

Well, Blackstock is basically firing back, having filed his own formal response! Per ET, Starstruck denied all of Kelly’s allegations and purported causes of action from her legal petition. And not only do they believe Clarkson isn’t owed or entitled to any relief over her accusations, but allege they’re not subject to regulation under the Talent Agencies Act as their duties weren’t performed in California.

Brandon clearly isn’t backing down without a fight — over what’s already a contentious divorce! But guess what? Neither is Kelly!

Her attorney Ed McPherson fired back with a statement in response, telling ET on Tuesday:

“We stand by our allegations that Starstruck violated the Talent Agencies Act, despite their boilerplate denials, and we look forward to trying the case before the Labor Commissioner in August.”

It’s unfortunate seeing the former lovebirds, who share two children together, have to go at it like this… In addition to these money matters, we also reported how her ex has requested an INSANE amount in spousal support. While Clarkson has been awarded primary custody of River Rose and Remington Alexander, 44-year-old Blackstock is seeking nearly $450k from the songstress! A People source elaborated in November:

“Brandon’s been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees. Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month. … Additionally, he’s already asked for $2M for attorney fees when he’s the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone.”

Uhhhhh, yeah. It’s no wonder things have gotten so nasty between the two, and as stated in court docs, it’s led to “a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

We really hope things can only go up from here because this all sounds awful.

