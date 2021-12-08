Police Find Missing Florida Woman's Body -- And Charge Boyfriend With Her Murder

The body of a Florida woman named Kathleen Moore was discovered on Tuesday, just one day after her 30-year-old boyfriend was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Collin Scott Knapp (seen in his mugshot above) was arrested by authorities in Pasco County on Monday after Kathleen had been missing for more than a week, prompting a major missing persons search in the area on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Kathleen was discovered around 11:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning after a call came into police from a local concerned citizen. The cause and time of the 34-year-old’s death are not known at this time, though police in Pasco County were able to definitively confirm her identity by Tuesday evening.

Speaking about Moore’s disappearance and the later discovery of her body, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a news conference on Tuesday evening that she was discovered less than 100 yards northeast of Knapp’s home.

Visibly upset at the discovery, Sheriff Nocco added:

“Our hearts and prayers pour out to the family and friends of Kathleen Moore. I know you were all searching for a better resolution, and we all were, but unfortunately, this is what we have.”

In addition to the alerting phone call from a local resident, police were tipped off after searching the contents of a dumpster from behind the restaurant where Knapp worked (also pictured, above). Inside that receptacle, cops found blood later identified to be that of Moore on discarded clothing that had belonged to Knapp.

Horrifically, authorities said just the sheer amount of blood found “suggested Moore had died.” That was confirmed Tuesday, then, upon the discovery of Moore’s body. Knapp had already been charged with second-degree murder; he is being held at the Pasco County Detention Center in Land O’ Lakes, Florida.

According to Nocco, Knapp and Moore were seen arguing while out with friends in nearby Pinellas County on the night of November 28.

Knapp reportedly told investigators that he and Moore got into another argument at his home in New Port Richey hours later, after midnight on November 29, at which point Moore supposedly left the house. Knapp claimed he then went to the restaurant where he worked “to complete a meat inventory order” around 1:30 a.m. Authorities are skeptical of that story, as Sheriff Nocco confirmed they have found “no evidence” that Kathleen ever left her boyfriend’s home alive.

Heartbroken by the terrible end to the story of what had previously been a missing persons case, Sheriff Nocco added:

“If there’s one thing that I can tell the family is that Kathleen was absolutely loved by this community.”

So sad.

Here is more on Kathleen Moore’s death, and Knapp’s arrest on charges, from WFLA News Channel 8 (below):

Sending our thoughts and prayers out to Moore’s family, friends, and loved ones during this horrible time.

R.I.P.

