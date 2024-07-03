Former Adult Entertainer Says Diddy Trafficked Her At Parties -- Shocking New Lawsuit Details!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Diddy is facing a new lawsuit, this time from a former adult entertainer accusing him of grooming her into sex trafficking.

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Adria English — whose porn star name was Omunique — claimed she first met the disgraced rapper in 2004 when her boyfriend auditioned for a modeling gig with his clothing company Sean John. From the very beginning, Diddy allegedly exhibited sketchy behavior with her. She claimed her boyfriend and another model were asked to perform oral sex on the music mogul in order to get the job. However, her man refused.

Despite his refusal, Adria said her boyfriend got a second chance when another Diddy associate offered him the job afterward. However, there allegedly was a catch to the offer! He would get the position as long as Adria worked as a “go-go dancer” for the Bad Boy Records founder’s white party in the Hamptons over Labor Day weekend, per the lawsuit. She and her boyfriend agreed to the terms, and she went on to work at the party, with the outlet sharing an alleged pic of her there in 2004.

From there, Adria continued to work other parties for the 54-year-old record producer, where she allegedly was encouraged to flirt with guests and consume alcohol laced with narcotics or ecstasy. But things went way past flirting eventually, according to the suit. While the performer didn’t sleep with the guests at first, she claimed Diddy “groomed” her into sex trafficking over time.

It all started when he allegedly demanded she have sex with Jacob Arabov — also known as Jacob the Jeweler. After she had “forced sexual intercourse” with him, she claims, Diddy congratulated her for doing as directed and paid her an additional $1,000. And this wasn’t just a one-time thing, either. Adria allegedly was “passed off” to other people at Diddy’s parties and sexually assaulted by them.

She said he promised to advance her career in the music business, even helping her get into a girl group. However, he used those aspirations against her with threats to blackball her and her boyfriend from the industry if they didn’t comply with his demands. Adria eventually escaped Diddy and went to California in 2009. Once she stopped working for him, he followed through on his threats, she alleges, blackballing her and her beau in retaliation.

Adria claimed she suffered emotional trauma, such as intimacy issues and painful memories as a result of the alleged sex trafficking. In addition to Diddy, Bad Boy, Jacob the Jeweler, a woman named Tamiko Thomas, and others were also listed as defendants in the suit. Adria specifically accused Thomas of facilitating Diddy’s sex trafficking operation. She even went as far as to liken her to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offenses in connection with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Whoa!

At this time, Diddy has not addresses the latest allegations against him. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

