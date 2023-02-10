Fox News Host Julie Banderas Announced Her Divorce LIVE On Air! Ouch!!

Julie Banderas is a single woman — and the way she let the world know about it was truly jaw-dropping!

The on-air personality and television political commentator appeared on Fox News‘ late-night TV show Gutfeld! on Thursday night. During her live convo with host Greg Gutfeld (pictured above) and his array of guests, she decided to drop news of her (apparently bitter) divorce from her husband of more than a decade!!

It all started earlier on Thursday evening, when Banderas teased “a little announcement” to be made during the show:

Tune into @Gutfeldfox tonight at 11pm ET. I have a little announcement at the end of the show. (During the Valentines Day segment ironically) pic.twitter.com/XVqLzfClUr — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) February 10, 2023

Then, on air, she let it all hang out.

When Gutfeld asked his panel about their thoughts on Valentine’s Day, which is coming up in a few days, Banderas slammed it as “a stupid Hallmark holiday,” and added:

“F**k Valentine’s Day. It is stupid, even when I was married, I didn’t get s**t!”

Wait, “even when I was married”?! As far as the world knows, she’s still married to her husband of 13 years, financier Andrew Sansone. The duo got hitched back in August 2009 and share three children together as a happy family. Right??

WRONG!!!

After her Hallmark quip, someone asked about that past tense. And “tense” was clearly the word! Banderas let loose:

“Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to say it right here for the first time. Thank you, everyone. Congratulations are in order! … That is breaking news on Gutfeld!”

Oh snap!

You can watch the full exchange go down (below):

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas dropped some "breaking news" on Gutfeld! tonight. And during a Valentine's Day segment, of all things! "Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to say it right here for the first time." pic.twitter.com/ZJg1WWCPJ1 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 10, 2023

Yikes! Just letting it all out for the world to see! Clearly, her non-traditional announcement left Gutfeld himself and his entire panel shocked, too! That was definitely a bold strategy…

Banderas and Sansone had been a well-known part of NYC high society for a long time. Back in 2009, the New York Times did a full feature on their nuptials, which you can re-live nearly 14 years later (below):

But that’s all over now!! And on Friday morning, Banderas was still reacting to all the divorce fallout.

She shared one text exchange with a friend who asked for their wedding registry gift back from the now ex-couple:

I love my friends lol pic.twitter.com/CyhjhWXAc7 — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) February 10, 2023

Julie also joked about how she’d be making another Fox News appearance later on Friday but was not using it to talk about her publicly-announced divorce:

Howdy folks. Got a bit wrapped up with my news I forgot to say I’m on @OutnumberedFNC today at 12:00 ET Tune in! And no, I won’t be talking about my divorce. — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) February 10, 2023

Hey, at least she can laugh about it, right? Because otherwise… DAMN!!

