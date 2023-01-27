Tom Brady Lost 15 LBs During Rough NFL Season -- And Very Public Divorce From Gisele Bündchen!

Tom Brady went through it both on and off the football field this past season.

Of course, the 45-year-old star and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers just got bounced out of the NFL playoffs early this month following a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Now, Brady must consider whether to come back and keep playing more football — or if retirement will take hold this time around.

Related: Tom Actually HOPES His Kids F**k Up In Life! Here’s Why!

In a new report published to Twitter on Thursday, ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington detailed the debate going on in Brady’s head right now following one of the toughest seasons of his otherwise-charmed career. Most of Darlington’s report focuses on the football stuff, which makes sense, since that’s his beat. But the journalist did allude to some interesting happenings regarding the aftermath of Brady’s divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, which was made official last October.

According to Darlington, Brady lost FIFTEEN POUNDS during the course of this trying season. That’s a lot!! The strapping quarterback has long been a committed follower of strict dietary guidelines. And it goes without saying how much athletes need their strength — especially in a league as physically demanding as the NFL. So to lose 15 pounds over about 18 weeks?! Jeez!!

Referincing Brady’s difficult year with the Bucs, Darlington noted:

“But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season. His physical stature, faced with 15 lbs. of weight loss, was also in peril.”

And the ESPN journo continued, subtly referencing Tom’s preseason choice to suddenly step away from the Bucs for 11 days to deal with family matters way back in August:

“He felt at times like his preseason anguish ended his chances at success before the regular season had even started.”

Of course, those preseason problems eventually led to TB12’s publicly-announced split from the Brazilian bombshell. To hear Darlington tell it, Tom’s focus was never right in season. And his weight loss (and relatively poor play) followed suit. The star quarterback then had to try to finish out the rest of the schedule while his personal life was bandied about in pretty much every sports and entertainment publication across America. Unsurprisingly, the Bucs struggled. Gisele didn’t, though…

Related: Gisele Spotted On Costa Rica Dinner Date With NEW Man Joaquim Valente!

Here is the sports reporter’s full take on Tom (below):

How does a man decide what to do with his remaining greatness? A deeper look into Tom Brady's Final Dilemma: pic.twitter.com/DWbGIuMzzX — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 26, 2023

Of course, the football focus is a natural one for that outlet. But we wonder how the split from Gisele played into it!! Especially considering her not-so-subtle attempts to move on with her kids’ hunky jiu-jitsu instructor in recent months.

What do U make of this revelation about Brady’s weight loss, Perezcious readers? And do U think he should return to the NFL for another year? Or not?!

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]