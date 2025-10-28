Frankie Muniz Hasn't Spoken To Ex Hilary Duff In 22 Years -- Because Of What Her ‘Intense’ Mom Did!

Frankie Muniz is dropping bombs!

The Malcolm In The Middle star appeared on a recent episode of The Joe Vulpis Podcast, where he revealed he hasn’t spoken to Hilary Duff in over 22 years — all because of her “intense” mom! He recalled:

“Hilary Duff was probably one of my first friends when I moved to LA to film Malcolm.”

The 39-year-old said many child actors at the time lived in a specific apartment complex in Burbank, California. And while he told his mom he didn’t want to live there, she often dropped him off to hang out with all his peers — including the Cadet Kelly star:

“We became really, really good friends. We had a really great relationship for a long time.”

At the time, both stars were on the rise… Frankie’s show Malcolm in the Middle premiered in 2000, and Hilary’s show Lizzie McGuire followed in 2001. And you may even remember a certain 2002 crossover! Not in the traditional sense of the shows merging, but Frankie did appear in an episode of the Disney Channel show as himself! And that’s when things got… Complicated. He cautiously went on to recount a story he said he’s never shared before:

“I don’t know if I want to tell it, but maybe I will. It’s been a long time … I was on the set of Lizzie McGuire, and I was in Hilary’s dressing room and her mom was there.”

The NASCAR driver went on to call Hilary’s mom Susan Colleen Duff “the epitome of a stage mom.” Oof. He continued:

“She was intense. Hilary was so cool, we had an awesome relationship, but her mom was super intense.”

It was a stark contrast to his experience, as he claimed his own mom Denise Muniz was “the opposite” and would often “hide” on set because she “didn’t want to be in the way.” He went on:

“I’ve actually never told this story, and I might get in trouble for it, but I don’t care. I’m 40. So her mom was like, ‘Do you know what you’re doing this summer? What are you doing this summer?’ And I go, ‘Oh, I’m filming this movie where I’m playing like a junior James Bond. It’s called Agent Cody Banks.’”

The Big Fat Liar recalled Susan asking if there was “a girl” role in the then-upcoming film that “would be good for Hilary.” He recalled playing it cool, but knowing full well in his “contract” that he had final “say” on who the female role would go to. At the time, producers were circling Smallville’s Kristin Kreuk — and he totally “pictured her as the girl.” But here’s where things get wacky! Frankie dished:

“The next morning I show up to the [Lizzie McGuire] set … and her mom is like, ‘Guess what? We’re going to be spending the summer together!’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean? … What’s Hilary filming?’”

And that’s when Susan informed him:

“She’s doing Cody Banks with you.”

OMG! Frankie said:

“I looked at her and I went, ‘No she’s not?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, she is. They signed the contract last night.’ And I’m like, ‘The movie you knew nothing about yesterday … how is that possible? It’s not humanly possible.’”

He continued:

“So I call my agents and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m just wondering –’ I wasn’t mad, it was just shocking because I had the say and they didn’t ask me. So supposedly, calls were made and they knew Hilary and I were really close and I was filming her show, so they just assumed it was fine. So needless to say, I wasn’t thrilled about it. And not because I didn’t want it to be Hilary, but because [the studio went around me].”

He claimed he had a “certain vision” about the audition process to find the perfect fit. The Racing Stripes star said he became “very good friends” with adult co-star Angie Harmon, but was always “very sad when Hilary’s mom would come on set.’” While treading carefully about what he should and shouldn’t say, he dropped a bomb:

“I’m just being honest. I’m old enough to where I realize I don’t mind people knowing the truth … I’ve never talked to Hilary since the last day of filming. I have not said one word to her since then.”

OMG! 22 YEARS!

The Sharknado 3 actor claimed things were typically professional on set, aside from some “awkwardness” here and there because ANOTHER major factor:

“Maybe I left out there was a small dating element at the time. There was also that element that wasn’t happening anymore, so it was awkward because of that.”

Whoa!! What?! Pump the brakes! A “dating element”?

Yes, if you haven’t heard, unbeknownst to just about anyone back then, Frankie and Hilary were an item for a while! Frankie first revealed the dating news last year in an interview with News.com.au while hinting at the same Cody Banks story. He said at the time:

“[I was] dating Hilary [at the time] … Oh god, this is going to get me in trouble. I shouldn’t even say it.”

Well, he’s said it now! LOLz!

The awkwardness makes so much more sense now, right? They were broken up but still friends… and she was being forced on him as his onscreen love interest! No wonder he was unhappy about it!

But there was a silver lining to the whole situation… A shiny bonus for the car aficionado:

“I got a Lotus Esprit twin turbo for accepting her.”

LOLz!

Now, Frankie says he would “love to catch up with” Hilary and would “love” to talk about the whole situation because he suspects she isn’t even aware “any of that happened.” He says:

“I look back at it now and I regret not just continuing to be friends with her because we had a great friendship for such a long time. And I let her mom — it pissed me off.”

So wild! And So much lore! Hear him talk more about it (below):

