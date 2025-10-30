Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Child Star Floyd Roger Myers Jr Dead At 42

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., a child star known for his work on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, has sadly passed away.

His mother Renee Trice sadly confirmed the news to TMZ on Thursday. She said she last spoke to her son on Tuesday night… then sadly found out on Wednesday morning that he’d suffered a fatal heart attack. She told the outlet this wasn’t his first one, as he’d previously suffered three heart attacks in the last three years. He was only 42 years old.

Heartbreaking.

Related: 9-1-1: Nashville Actress Isabelle Tate Dead At Age 23

In a GoFundMe set up by his sister, Tyree Trice, the actor was described as “a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met”. He leaves behind four children — Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox. If you’d like to donate to the family, you can click HERE.

Floyd was known for playing the younger version of Will Smith on Fresh Prince — not an easy feat for a child actor!

After making his acting debut in 1992 on the hit sitcom, Floyd went on to star in The Jacksons: An American Dream as Marlon Jackson. His final credit was in the 2000 show Young Americans, which ran for one season.

Our heart goes out to Floyd’s family, friends, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

[Image via Floyd Roger Myers Jr./Instagram/Warner Bros/YouTube]