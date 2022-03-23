Gabby Petito’s Family & Friends Share Emotional Tributes On What Would Have Been Her 23rd Birthday

Gabby Petito’s loved ones are paying tribute to her on her first birthday since her tragic death in September 2021. The late vlogger would have turned 23 on Saturday if not for her senseless murder.

On Monday, her father Joseph Petito took to Instagram to share a photo of a beautiful sunset he admired while thinking back on special memories shared between him and his daughter, writing:

“Going to watch the sunset and reminisce about the last sunset we saw together from here.”

What a special way to end the tough day.

Related: Gabby Petito’s Father Reveals What’s Helping Family Cope With Tragedy

He also shared a photo snapped at a bench that has been dedicated to the aspiring van life influencer. Lots of friends and family gathered in the area to have lunch together while honoring their late loved one. Check out both of his posts (below).

Petito’s brother TJ Schmidt (top inset) also shared a smiling photo of the traveler on social media, musing:

“Love you so much gabbs Ik this is late but happy birthday I miss you more then words can describe”

Oof. We cannot imagine how difficult this week has been for everyone who knew and loved Gabby. The 22-year-old’s best friend Rose Davis took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday by sharing a montage video featuring heartfelt moments over the years, reflecting:

“A very happy heavenly birthday to the woman that taught me what I deserve! Hope you’re having a great day up there angel.”

It’s heartbreaking to see Gabby so full of life knowing how tragic and untimely her death was.

Related: Why Brian Laundrie’s Fraud Charges Were Dropped After Gabby Petito Murder Confession Reveal

As Perezcious readers know, the young woman was reported missing last year after her killer and fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home without her. On September 19, her remains were found near Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Her cause of death was ruled a homicide due to “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation,” officials stated.

Brian soon vanished and after a month-long search, he was also found dead, this time near Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida. His notebook was later discovered in the area — and written inside the pages, he claimed “responsibility” for the senseless murder. Gabby’s parents just filed a lawsuit against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, Brian’s parents, alleging that they helped their son cover up her murder. They are seeking “compensation for the damages they have suffered” and additional relief.

Our hearts go out to the Petito’s and all those affected by this devastating loss. We hope gathering together and reflecting on all that made Gabby special helped them mourn her loss and feel close to her. May she continue to rest in peace.

[Image via Gabby Petito/Joseph Petito/Instagram]