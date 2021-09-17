Gabby Petito Disappearance: BF Brian Laundrie's Sister Breaks Family's Code Of Silence!

Brian Laundrie may not be talking, but his family has finally broken their silence on his girlfriend’s mysterious disappearance.

As we’ve been reporting, Gabby Petito‘s family reported her missing on September 11. She and her boyfriend Brian had been driving across the country together in a van, documenting the trip on YouTube. Then she stopped responding to her family and friends.

It turned out Brian had returned to Florida alone several days earlier with the van — but no Gabby. Since the investigation began, he has refused to speak with police on the subject, even after being named a person of interest in the case.

Despite the police and Gabby’s family pleading for Brian or anyone around him to come forward with information, the Laundrie family has remained quiet — until now.

On Friday, the 23-year-old’s sister Cassie Laundrie (above, inset) spoke with Good Morning America about the case. She shared:

“Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe. She’s like a sister, my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and sound, and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”

This is a big break from the Laundrie family strategy. Brian’s lawyer Steven Bertolino released a statement earlier this week saying the family would remain “in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.” So are they changing tactics by putting his sister in front of a camera, or did Cassie go rogue here?

Innerestingly, she says she wants this to just be a big misunderstanding. Not that it is one. Are we to take away from this that even she doesn’t know what’s really going on??

Yep — because Cassie hasn’t been in touch with Brian at all either. She told GMA:

“I haven’t been able to talk to him. I wish I could talk to him.”

WTF? The fact that Brian is icing out his own sister about this seems like another giant red flag.

Innerestingly, Cassie added:

“I’ve cooperated every way that I can. I wish I had information, or I would give more. … This is all I have… I gave it to the police.”

So one member of the Laundrie family IS speaking with law enforcement… but it doesn’t seem like she has much useful information to share. She only had positive things to say about her brother and the couple, even explaining away the reported physical altercation between them:

“It looked typical of both of them. Whenever they’d fight, they would take a little break and come back and be fine, because that’s what you do in a couple.”

She concluded with glowing remarks about her brother:

“He’s a wonderful uncle. He’s always been there when I need him. He’s been there every time Gabby’s needed him.”

Well, he clearly wasn’t there when she needed him the most. Right now, when he could be aiding the investigation, he has turned his back on her instead. And it sounds like he hasn’t even looped his own sister in on what’s really going on. The fact that he won’t even talk to Cassie makes it look all the more like he has something to hide.

We REALLY hope police are able to find evidence that can compel Brian to speak up. His ongoing silence continues to be the most disturbing piece of this investigation.

