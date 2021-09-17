Another Clue -- Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito's Friend Comes Forward With Major Inconsistency!

Another clue has been uncovered in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, and things are looking even more suspicious.

As we’ve been reporting, the YouTuber was reported missing last weekend, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case. The couple had been traveling across the country together and living in a van, which Brian drove — alone — back to his family’s home in Florida shortly before Gabby’s family reported her disappearance.

The 22-year-old’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, shared with DailyMail.com that she had last spoken with her daughter on August 24. After that, she received some text messages Nichole described as “weird,” including this final text from Gabby on August 30:

“No service in Yosemite.”

The distraught momma told DailyMail.com:

“That text was NOT from Gabby I know it!”

Now, a close friend of the missing woman has revealed a major inconsistency that backs up Nichole’s claim that someone else may have been using Gabby’s phone. The pal, who chose to remain anonymous, explained to UK tabloid The Sun:

“[The] last time I talk [ed] to Gabby was the beginning of August when we were planning for me to meet her in Yellowstone after my birthday. That was the next spot. At least when we planned it. I was the only one going to see them.”

The friend added:

“She wouldn’t wander off and not contact her family. I know that for a fact. She wouldn’t blow me off either. She’s my person. And I can’t stop thinking about how scared she must be.”

The pair had arranged for Gabby to call on August 29 — one day before the final text message to Nichole. Her friend shared:

“She was supposed to call on my birthday and we were going to figure it all out then because her trip wasn’t on schedule. The whole thing is odd. My birthday is the 29th. I don’t know why she’d send that text [to her mom] and not message me. I also don’t think she’d text her mom ‘no service’. She’d call as soon as she had service, in my opinion.”

After not hearing from Gabby, she recalled:

“I just assumed she was busy and I had a lot go on with crashing my car and I was struggling with my own life. But then I saw the news.”

Her friend described the disappearance as “heartbreaking,” telling the outlet:

“We really just want to focus on finding her. I wish Brian and his family would do the same. I considered Brian a friend. But the truth will come out and I hope for everyone’s sake sooner rather than later.”

This pal said she had no reason to worry about Gabby and Brian traveling together before they left. But clearly, a LOT has changed since then. She concluded with an emotional plea:

“[Gabby] is a happy person. She makes a mark on anyone she comes across. Anyone would tell you that. Gabby made sure I kept going when I didn’t want to. She shines light on every situation and was always talking about her family. This is so hard on me and especially the family so keep the focus on finding Gabby. Please.”

The Sun reported that this friend hasn’t yet spoken with police about this inconsistency, and in fairness, there isn’t a lot of concrete evidence here to go by. However, it does cast even more suspicion over the text messages that were coming from Gabby’s phone. Hopefully, police will be able to track down the cellular device and find even more answers as to what happened to her.

