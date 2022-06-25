Gabby Petito Family Attorney Claims Roberta Laundrie Sent ‘Odd’ Letter To Son Brian That Was Marked 'Burn After You Read This'

Things are continuing to not look good for the Laundrie family…

As we previously reported, the notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie, which was found nearby his body in October and contained a confession to Gabby Petito’s murder, was finally released by his family attorney Steven Bertolino on Friday. Brain claimed in the notebook the 22-year-old vlogger was injured from a fall and begged “for an end to her pain,” writing:

“I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock.”

But it turns out there is another piece of evidence that was not released, and it may come as a surprise to those who have been following the case – at least according to the attorney for the Petito family. Patrick Reilly, who represents Gabby’s parents Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, slammed Bertolino in a statement to WFLA for only releasing parts of the notebook AND also not sharing other evidence, including an alleged letter from his mom Roberta Laundrie. He said:

“I find it ironic that Mr. Bertolino says he was, in full transparency, releasing this. Well, someone should ask him why he doesn’t release the entire notebook – but more importantly, ask him why he doesn’t release Roberta Laundrie’s letter to her son.”

Speaking with NewsNation’s Brian Entin, the attorney claimed the note “at one point had been in the van but then it was taken from the Laundrie home during the time when the search warrant was executed.” He also clarified that it was not found “in the notebook” owned by Brian but was “a separate letter.”

According to Reilly, Bertolino is in possession of the original letter from Roberta but he had seen it. And what he found in it apparently contained some “extreme things” regarding the incident, telling WFLA:

“There’s some pretty extreme things she said in there that, without having the letter here to quote it I don’t want to say, but I will simply tell you that there’s some pretty extreme things that were contained within that letter.”

While Riley says the letter is undated, making it unclear when it was written, he claims it was “certainly, based on what’s contained within the letter, it would appear as though the letter were written after Gabby was killed and before Brian took his life.” He added:

“I will tell you, by the way, that on the envelope that contained the letter, the words ‘burn after you read this’ were written.”

Very sus! As for what the letter contained inside? Reilly claimed there is an “offer” from Roberta to “assist her son.” What?!! When asked for clarification by Entin, the lawyer said:

“There’s scenarios presented by Roberta in that letter for example, ‘If you go to jail I’ll bake a cake and put a knife in it or a saw in it.’”

He also revealed that there was also “an offer that had to do with Gabby.” Ultimately, Reilly stated that it was “pretty interesting, pretty odd letter.”

If that jaw-dropping revelation wasn’t already enough, he also shared with WFLA that there is ANOTHER confession from Brian “on a device” that is potentially different from the admission shared from the notebook:

“That’s a version. There’s another version – I don’t have a copy of the other version yet – but I’ve been advised there’s another version that he authored that we will be getting, hopefully through the Freedom of Information request, that does not entirely match up this particular version.”

In response to the claims made by Reilly, Bertolino actually denied everything to the NewsNation reporter, claiming the letter was for a film:

“I do know it’s a movie and what she wrote on the cover of a letter to Brian many months before the trip had the title of the movie on there.”

This new development comes after Gabby’s parents faced off with the Laundrie family’s legal team in court this week as part of their ongoing lawsuit for their part in withholding information about her death. They claimed that Chris and Roberta knew that their 23-year-old son killed Gabby and knew where the body was located but continued to remain quiet while allegedly helping Brian flee the country. You can see the NewsNation interview with Reilly (below):

I texted Laundrie attorney Steven Bertolino asking him about this letter. He responded: "I do know it's a movie and what she wrote on the cover of a letter to Brian many months before the trip had the title of the movie on there." — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 25, 2022

