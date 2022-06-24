Gabby Petito Murder Confession Revealed! Brian Laundrie Claimed It Was A MERCY Killing!

Wow. We can’t believe it’s finally been revealed.

After Brian Laundrie‘s body was found back in October, news quickly leaked that his notebook was found nearby — damaged by the swamp water of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park but reportedly salvageable. We later learned the FBI had found a full-on confession that he had murdered his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

That confession has now been made public — and Brian’s shocking reasoning for the killing has been revealed.

He wrote in pages revealed by Fox News Digital that they were “rushing: back” through a stream in the night “before it got too dark to see” when Gabby fell.

“I hear a splash and a scream, I could barely see, I couldn’t find her for a moment, shouted her name. I found her breathing heavily gasping my name, she was freezing cold.”

He claims he “carried her as far” as he could but couldn’t get her all the way to the car. So he started a fire. He says she couldn’t tell him “what hurt” but had a lump on her head and was “shaking violently” and “gasping in pain” through the night.

He claims she was “begging for an end to her pain.”

Brian claims he kept waking her up in case she had a concussion — and she got “furious that I was the one waking her.”

“I don’t know the extent of Gabby’s injuries, only that she was in extreme pain.”

He then admitted:

“I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock.”

Gabby was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. An autopsy confirmed her death was by manual strangulation — meaning his method of mercy killing was to choke her to death with his bare hands.

He then says he decided to take his own life immediately after, writing:

“From the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”

Despite being lost, he was clearly able to find their van afterward and drive away.

He says in the notebook that he “rushed home” to spend what time he had left with his family — hence not turning himself in? He declares:

“I am ending my life not because of fear of punishment but rather because I can’t stand to live another day without her. I’ve lost our whole future together, ever moment we could have cherished. I’m sorry for everyone’s loss.”

He went on to plead for his family not to be treated badly for his actions, asking:

“Please do not make life harder for my family. They lost a son and a daughter. The most wonderful girl in the world. Gabby I’m sorry.”

Oh really? They lost a daughter? They really, really haven’t acted like it.

He ended his note by writing:

“I have killed myself by this creek in the hopes that animals may tear me apart. that it may make some of her family happy.”

WTF kind of logic is that? He finished by writing:

“Please pick up all of my things. Gabby hated people who litter.”

How did she feel about people who murdered their loved ones who got injured? Like they were shooting a horse with a broken leg?

What do YOU think of Brian’s confession, Perezcious readers? Does this description of events change anything for you??

