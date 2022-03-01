Gabby Petito's Parents Warn Of Scammers Using Murdered Daughter's Name

We just can’t believe how selfish and mercenary some people can be.

In the wake of Gabby Petito‘s murder, the YouTuber‘s parents came together and created something meaningful out of it: an organization spreading the donations and attention garnered by their daughter’s case to help others in similar trouble.

For instance, the non-profit — her namesake, the Gabby Petito Foundation — recently gave thousands to help open a SafeSpace shelter for abused women in Vero Beach, Florida, not a half day’s drive from where Gabby lived with her boyfriend (and eventual killer) Brian Laundrie and his family.

Gabby’s parents have really used their tragedy to help as many people as possible, something so impressive and admirable we just can’t get over it. On the other end of that spectrum are the people who are using that name for self-dealing. Can you believe it?

In an Instagram Story posted on the official IG page of the foundation, Gabby’s mom Nichole Schmidt wrote over the weekend:

“Hi everyone! Just a reminder we only have one foundation website and one official store. There are many people out there trying to make money off of this, which is horrible. They are claiming to take donations for our foundation, know that that is not us.”

Can you imagine what kind of person would steal from charity? They see a chance to intercept some of the money people want to give to a good cause and use it to line their pockets? Just the lowest of the low.

Nichole told followers that the link to their website (this one HERE) is “the only official website in our store.” She added that though some of the products may be linked to Amazon or Etsy or the like, they “will always link back” to the main site.

Definitely worth taking a moment and being extra careful before giving any money or buying any charity products from someone claiming to have anything to do with Gabby.

Not only do you want to make sure the types of crooks who would take advantage of people’s generosity get nothing, not only is the money so necessary to those in need, it’s also important to how Gabby’s parents are coping with their loss. Joseph Petito told local outlet WCVB during the opening of the SafeSpace shelter that doing good for others is what was helping his family:

“I think Gabby is going to live on through everyone… Her story went so far. I think she will live on through so many of us because more and more people are being found.”

So be extra careful out there, y’all!

[Image via Joseph Petito/Instagram/Nichole Schmidt/Twitter.]