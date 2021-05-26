Listen To This: Be Okay!

Little Mix have still got it as a trio!

The Brits’ new song is a power collab with Galantis and David Guetta!

And what makes Heartbreak Anthem so special is that it sounds like all three of those acts. Doing what they do best. It could be any one of their singles!

This is wonderful, uplifting pop!

It will put you in such a great mood! Make you wanna dance and be grateful!

Check it out above!

