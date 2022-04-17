Georgia Man Accused Of Stuffing His Grandmother Into Freezer & Leaving Her To Die

This is horrific. A Georgia man has been arrested after shoving his grandmother into a freezer and leaving her there to die.

Robert Keith Tincher III has been charged with murder, aggravated battery, and concealing the death of another in connection to the brutal death of Doris Cumming. According to a press release from the Floyd County Police Department on Friday, police discovered the woman’s body on Thursday after other members of the Cumming family grew concerned when they never heard from her after she moved out of state.

It reportedly all went down back in December 2021 when Doris had been injured from a fall inside their home. And instead of getting her medical attention, Robert placed the woman into plastic bags and dragged her body through the residence to where there was a large freezer. He had “heard and saw numerous bones break” when he had moved Doris, WAGA-TV reported. The grandson then proceeded to stuff her body into the freezer – while she was still alive. Floyd County investigator Brittany Werner said in an incident report that Robert “described her movement and breathing when the freezer was locked.” She also told WAGA-TV:

“From what we determined, at the time, he believed she was still breathing and had some movement at the time she was going into the freezer.”

Robert also acknowledged to the police that Doris’ back broke when he placed her in the freezer. The press release noted that he had “no provocation or altercation with the victim, nor (performed) life saving measures.” He ended up living in the home with the body inside the freezer for months before moving it to a nearby storage unit in March due to the fear of Doris being found.

According to Werner, Robert told investigators that he never called 911 when she fell because he had a warrant out for his arrest due to some terroristic threats made on social media toward his wife. He reportedly tried to hire a hitman through Facebook Messenger to kill his partner back in July 2018. While Robert was indicted in September 2018, he failed to appear in court and ended up getting a felony bench warrant for his arrest.

And in another bizarre twist, Robert supposedly expressed how much he loved his grandmother to investigators. Seriously?! Werner shared:

“He said she was the only family member that gave him the courtesy and love and attention he needed.”

Wow…

Robert has since been booked into Floyd County Jail. Meanwhile, Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor revealed the victim’s remains have been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Atlanta.

Our hearts go out to the Doris’ family following this horrible tragedy.

[Image via Floyd County Police Department ]