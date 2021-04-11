Gigi Gorgeous Comes Out As Pansexual: ‘I Feel Like Just Me’

Gigi Gorgeous opened up about her sexuality.

On Friday, the 28-year-old social media star came out “for the fourth time” and revealed she’s pansexual in a new YouTube video.

“I came out as gay before I transitioned. I came out as transgender, and then I came out as gay again. Honestly, those are some of, if not my best, favorite memories. Searching deep within myself, finding out something different and putting a label on it.”

Gigi explained how she learned about her sexuality after her spouse, Nats Getty, came out as transgender and nonbinary in January.

“Since then, I have gotten married to that same person, who has since transitioned. It was actually through my husband Nats that this kind of was unlocked inside of me. It’s always been there. This girl has always been inside of me, but it took this stage of my life really to open up, and I’m ready to share this with you guys.”

The Canadian native continued:

“Over the years, I’ve realized that I didn’t fall in love with Nats because of his gender. I fell in love with the person that he is. I just want to let everybody know that I am pansexual. I’d heard that term before. I knew a few friends that identified as that. It never really stuck with me. I never really got it. I mean, I understood it for them but could never see myself as pansexual.”

Gigi doesn’t regret her previous coming-out videos as it’s part of her journey. However, the model does “want this to be my last time coming out.” She further spoke on how being pansexual means that you fall “in love with the soul of somebody. I think that that’s one of the most beautiful things ever. It’s profound and amazing to me. When I finally clicked with it and felt it … it was definitely a lightbulb moment.”

With that, the star concluded her video by sharing a message of support to those who are struggling to embrace their identities and true selves.

“I just want to reassure you that it is absolutely okay. Look at me. It took a long time for me to get here, but I truly feel happy within myself and proud. So don’t be ashamed or push down who you’re meant to be. It takes everybody a different amount of time, and I’m here for you.”

Ch-ch-check out the full video (below):

We’re so happy for you, Gigi!

[Image via Gigi Gorgeous/YouTube]