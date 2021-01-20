YouTube Star Gigi Gorgeous' Spouse Nats Getty Comes Out As Transgender & Non-Binary

Nats Getty is finally living their truth. The LGBTQ+ activist, who is featured heavily on wife Gigi Gorgeous’ YouTube page, came out as transgender and non-binary on Tuesday.

They shared the news via a vulnerable Instagram post, announcing:

“I am transgender, non-binary. I have spent my entire life not in sync with the body I was born with and confined by an outwardly appearance that did not match my mind or soul. It wasn’t until recently that I was even comfortable admitting this to myself, once I was able to look inward and truly reflect on my authentic self.”

Alongside an intimate picture of the couple, Nats (born Natalia Williams and granddaughter of Sir John Paul Getty) opened up about the decision to get top surgery, explaining:

“This surgery is something I have wanted for years and I can’t believe I will finally have the chest I have always dreamed of.”

Nats, who is still determining what pronouns best suit their identity, also had some encouraging words for other queer individuals struggling to come to terms with themselves, saying:

“Allow yourself the time and space to find who you truly are. This process comes with a lot of highs and lows, some of which can be scary. What I can say, is that the process is truly beautiful and now I feel like I have a new community which I am so excited to embrace.”

We are so happy for you, Nats!! There is nothing better than living your authentic truth! Wishing you all the joy as you continue to redefine yourself in your own terms.

[Image via WENN/Instar]