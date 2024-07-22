Gisele Bündchen Celebrates 44th Birthday -- With Rarely Seen Twin Sister! Look!

Birthday girls!

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her 44th birthday over the weekend — with her twin sister Patricia! The Brazilian model — who turned the big 4-4 on Saturday — shared photos of her celebration on Sunday. And her reveal included several pics of her rarely-seen sister!

Judging from the snapshots, it looks like the siblings enjoyed a lovely dinner together followed by some delicious cakes! The model was also seen enjoying a boat ride with her daughter Vivian and spending time on the beach during sunset. Fun!

Reflecting on the day, she captioned her post:

“Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis. Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes. Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead”

See it all (below)!

Looks like a fantastic time! We hope they both had a great b-day!!

Reactions? Did y’all remember Gisele was a twin?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Gisele Bündchen/Instagram]