Gleb Savchenko FIRED From DWTS Because Of Claims He Cheated On Former Partner Brooks Nader?!

Dancing With The Stars fans won’t see Gleb Savchenko in the ballroom next season! And the longtime pro is blaming his former girlfriend and dance partner, Brooks Nader!

Viewers know Gleb sparked romance rumors with the 28-year-old model after being partnered for Season 33 of the ballroom competition show! They were kissing backstage, acting flirty in TikTok videos, and getting tattoos together. And while neither of them would confirm or deny the speculation at the time, we all knew they were an item!

And, well, when they got eliminated in October 2024, Gleb and Brooks broke up — over text. Yeah, he texted her that they were done! Not cool!

However, the breakup did not last long! They were back together again by the finale the next month. The two dated for a few more months until April! That is when they called it quits for good, all because Brooks suspected the professional dancer had cheated on her! Whoa! Guess her friends were right to be concerned about his “playboy” ways!

Sources claimed Brooks dumped Gleb, but the 41-year-old television personality claimed he only found out about the breakup online! He claimed she asked to talk on April 6 of this year, but he never heard from her again! She straight-up ghosted him! Gleb also later denied the cheating allegations. He told E! News:

“I’m not a cheater. I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy. I’m not a f**kboy who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps.”

But Brooks is sticking with the story that Gleb cheated! And she is breaking down what happened in her upcoming new reality show, Love Thy Nader!

In a trailer on Monday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model claimed she has “proof” that the guy is “a cheater” — though we don’t get to see the receipts yet! Everyone must wait until that episode drops!

Check out the teaser in the meantime (below):

So what does all this have to do with DWTS? Well, her allegations apparently cost him his job! At least that is how Gleb makes it seem!

He posted a video to TikTok shortly after the trailer was released, lip-syncing to an audio that said:

“I don’t know where you got your information from, I don’t know who your source is, but I will be the first one to tell you that is incorrect.”

The caption read:

“Your ‘source’ needs a refund … because that story? 100% fake.”

Hmm. While Gleb doesn’t specify what he is denying, we all know he is talking about the cheating claims! Like, come on!

Watch the clip (below):

Many fans reacted in the comments section of the post, including one person who wrote:

“Can’t wait to see you on my TV again in September!”

And that is when Gleb dropped the bombshell! He replied:

“Afraid you won’t.”

OMG! He was fired!

But why? According to Gleb, it is all Brooks’ fault! When someone else commented “clock it” and that they were “giving that flop reality show zero attention,” the choreographer responded:

“14 years of loyalty, erased by someone’s lie.”

If what he says is true, is Brooks really to blame? After all, pros and partners on DWTS date all the time. Some even end up marrying each other! Cheating also happens. And yes, it is never a good look. But is that enough to get Gleb fired? Hmm…

If you ask us, producers are probably just going in a new direction with the pros. He was there on and off for over a decade, starting in 2013. And unfortunately for him, they may want some new faces to freshen up the show again! Especially after seeing the positive reaction online to their new hires, Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa, over the past few years! It sucks, but it happens!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are you disappointed Gleb won’t be back? And if so, do you think Brooks is the reason?

Let us know in the comments!

