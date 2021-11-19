GoKarting From Hell! Donuts From Heaven! Such A Bad AND Great Time! | Perez Hilton And Family

We thought it would be so fun to take the kids to ride go-karts, but Perez was very wrong! He had the worst experience at Malibu Speed Zone in City Of Industry! Thankfully, we went to the historic The Donut Hole in nearby La Puente afterward and had a decadent mukbang. THAT was universally loved! What a day!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s family videos!

Our new CBD gummies are universally loved too! CLICK HERE to check them out and order at MyTrue10.com